EQS-News: Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE

Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE



01.10.2022

Heidelberg, October 1st, 2022 In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE appointed Richard Roy from among its members as the new Chairman of the Board. Richard Roy succeeds Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, who stepped down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022. SNP would like to thank Mr Heinrich for his great commitment to the company during his time as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

With Richard Roy, a manager who is extremely experienced both in SNP's industry and in administrative and supervisory board topics is taking over as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was, among other things, Chairman of the Executive Board of Microsoft Germany and responsible worldwide for the Microsoft OEM and SME business, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swisscom AG and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the German IXOS AG.

In addition to Richard Roy, the Board of Directors continues to include Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger as Deputy Chairman, Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten and Sebastian Reppegather. Richard Roy comments: "My focus is to continue, together with my colleagues on the Board of Directors, the work started after our election last year to move SNP forward."

