EQS-News: RIGSAVE S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting Approves 2025 Financial Statements under Italian Accounting Standards and Appoints New Corporate Bodies

EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Report

RIGSAVE S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting Approves 2025 Financial Statements under Italian Accounting Standards and Appoints New Corporate Bodies



30.04.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RIGSAVE S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting Approves 2025 Financial Statements under Italian Accounting Standards and Appoints New Corporate Bodies

BRESCIA, ITALY – April 30, 2026 – Rigsave S.p.A. (the “Company”), a strategic holding company listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, announces that its Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held yesterday, April 29, 2026.

Approval of 2025 Financial Statements

The Shareholders’ Meeting reviewed and unanimously approved the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which were prepared in accordance with Italian Accounting Standards (principles set forth by the Italian Civil Code and OIC).

The Company reported a significant turnaround, achieving a Net Profit of Euro 507,517, compared to a loss of Euro 31,371 in 2024. Key financial highlights for 2025 include:

Production Value : Euro 1,652,816, representing an approximate 293% increase year-over-year.

: Euro 1,652,816, representing an approximate year-over-year. EBITDA : Euro 730,743, with a margin of 48.15% on revenues.

: Euro 730,743, with a margin of on revenues. Shareholders' Equity: Euro 47,587,154.

The Shareholders resolved to allocate the year's profit to partially cover previous losses.

Appointment of the Board of Directors (2026-2028)

Following the expiration of the previous mandate, the Shareholders appointed a new Board of Directors for the three-year period 2026-2028:

Giovanni Gervasi : Chairman

: Chairman Andrea Polzot : Chief Executive Officer

: Chief Executive Officer Doriano Giambarda: Non-Executive Director

Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors (2026-2028)

In an effort to ensure institutional continuity, the Shareholders reappointed the outgoing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the 2026-2028 term:

Vincenzo Atzori : Chairman

: Chairman Luca Laurini : Standing Auditor

: Standing Auditor Stefano Colao: Standing Auditor

About Rigsave S.p.A. Rigsave S.p.A. is a strategic holding company based in Brescia, Italy. The group operates in the financial services and investment vehicle sector, focusing on sustainable growth and the consolidation of its international presence.

Investors and Media

Salvatore Gervasi

ir@rigsave.com

Mobile: +39 3920223566