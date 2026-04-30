Rigsave Aktie
WKN DE: A3D8N4 / ISIN: IT0005526295
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30.04.2026 11:07:33
EQS-News: RIGSAVE S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting Approves 2025 Financial Statements under Italian Accounting Standards and Appoints New Corporate Bodies
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EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Report
RIGSAVE S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting Approves 2025 Financial Statements under Italian Accounting Standards and Appoints New Corporate Bodies
BRESCIA, ITALY – April 30, 2026 – Rigsave S.p.A. (the “Company”), a strategic holding company listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, announces that its Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held yesterday, April 29, 2026.
Approval of 2025 Financial Statements
The Shareholders’ Meeting reviewed and unanimously approved the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which were prepared in accordance with Italian Accounting Standards (principles set forth by the Italian Civil Code and OIC).
The Company reported a significant turnaround, achieving a Net Profit of Euro 507,517, compared to a loss of Euro 31,371 in 2024. Key financial highlights for 2025 include:
The Shareholders resolved to allocate the year's profit to partially cover previous losses.
Appointment of the Board of Directors (2026-2028)
Following the expiration of the previous mandate, the Shareholders appointed a new Board of Directors for the three-year period 2026-2028:
Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors (2026-2028)
In an effort to ensure institutional continuity, the Shareholders reappointed the outgoing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the 2026-2028 term:
About Rigsave S.p.A. Rigsave S.p.A. is a strategic holding company based in Brescia, Italy. The group operates in the financial services and investment vehicle sector, focusing on sustainable growth and the consolidation of its international presence.
Investors and Media
30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rigsave S.p.A.
|Corso Zanardelli, 38
|25121 Brescia
|Italy
|E-mail:
|info@rigsave.com
|Internet:
|www.rigsave.com
|ISIN:
|IT0005526295
|WKN:
|A3D8N4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2319128
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2319128 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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