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WKN DE: A3D8N4 / ISIN: IT0005526295

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30.04.2026 11:07:33

EQS-News: RIGSAVE S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting Approves 2025 Financial Statements under Italian Accounting Standards and Appoints New Corporate Bodies

EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Report
RIGSAVE S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting Approves 2025 Financial Statements under Italian Accounting Standards and Appoints New Corporate Bodies

30.04.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RIGSAVE S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting Approves 2025 Financial Statements under Italian Accounting Standards and Appoints New Corporate Bodies

BRESCIA, ITALY – April 30, 2026Rigsave S.p.A. (the “Company”), a strategic holding company listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, announces that its Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held yesterday, April 29, 2026.

Approval of 2025 Financial Statements

The Shareholders’ Meeting reviewed and unanimously approved the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which were prepared in accordance with Italian Accounting Standards (principles set forth by the Italian Civil Code and OIC).

The Company reported a significant turnaround, achieving a Net Profit of Euro 507,517, compared to a loss of Euro 31,371 in 2024. Key financial highlights for 2025 include:

  • Production Value: Euro 1,652,816, representing an approximate 293% increase year-over-year.
  • EBITDA: Euro 730,743, with a margin of 48.15% on revenues.
  • Shareholders' Equity: Euro 47,587,154.

The Shareholders resolved to allocate the year's profit to partially cover previous losses.

Appointment of the Board of Directors (2026-2028)

Following the expiration of the previous mandate, the Shareholders appointed a new Board of Directors for the three-year period 2026-2028:

  • Giovanni Gervasi: Chairman
  • Andrea Polzot: Chief Executive Officer
  • Doriano Giambarda: Non-Executive Director

Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors (2026-2028)

In an effort to ensure institutional continuity, the Shareholders reappointed the outgoing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the 2026-2028 term:

  • Vincenzo Atzori: Chairman
  • Luca Laurini: Standing Auditor
  • Stefano Colao: Standing Auditor

 

About Rigsave S.p.A. Rigsave S.p.A. is a strategic holding company based in Brescia, Italy. The group operates in the financial services and investment vehicle sector, focusing on sustainable growth and the consolidation of its international presence.

 

Investors and Media
Salvatore Gervasi
ir@rigsave.com
Mobile: +39 3920223566


30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
E-mail: info@rigsave.com
Internet: www.rigsave.com
ISIN: IT0005526295
WKN: A3D8N4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 2319128

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319128  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

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