EQS-News: Ringmetall acquires liner manufacturer Makplast in Turkey

Ringmetall acquires liner manufacturer Makplast in Turkey



09.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The Executive Board of Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging, has reached an agreement on the acquisition of Makplast Makine Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The transaction takes place by way of a share deal. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Makplast is an established manufacturer of liners for industrial packaging solutions such as aseptic and non-aseptic liquid packaging for the food and beverage sector. With this acquisition, Ringmetall is strengthening its liner business unit in a targeted manner and at the same time expanding its presence in this strategically important region.

The acquisition fits seamlessly into the Ringmetall Group's long-term growth strategy, which focuses on the targeted expansion of existing business areas through selective company acquisitions. The acquisition will be financed by free agreed credit lines.

"The acquisition of Makplast is another logical step in our buy and build strategy," explains Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "With Makplast, we are gaining an excellently positioned liner specialist and at the same time strengthening our market position in Turkey, a strategically important growth market for us at the crossroads between Europe and Asia. Such acquisitions form the basis for sustainable, high-margin growth."

With around 45 employees, Makplast Makine Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S generates revenue in the mid-single-digit million range and an above-average EBITDA margin. The company will be integrated into the Group in the coming months.

