09.03.2026 07:00:04

EQS-News: Ringmetall acquires liner manufacturer Makplast in Turkey

EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Ringmetall acquires liner manufacturer Makplast in Turkey

09.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall acquires liner manufacturer Makplast in Turkey

The Executive Board of Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging, has reached an agreement on the acquisition of Makplast Makine Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The transaction takes place by way of a share deal. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Makplast is an established manufacturer of liners for industrial packaging solutions such as aseptic and non-aseptic liquid packaging for the food and beverage sector. With this acquisition, Ringmetall is strengthening its liner business unit in a targeted manner and at the same time expanding its presence in this strategically important region.

The acquisition fits seamlessly into the Ringmetall Group's long-term growth strategy, which focuses on the targeted expansion of existing business areas through selective company acquisitions. The acquisition will be financed by free agreed credit lines.

"The acquisition of Makplast is another logical step in our buy and build strategy," explains Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "With Makplast, we are gaining an excellently positioned liner specialist and at the same time strengthening our market position in Turkey, a strategically important growth market for us at the crossroads between Europe and Asia. Such acquisitions form the basis for sustainable, high-margin growth."

With around 45 employees, Makplast Makine Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S generates revenue in the mid-single-digit million range and an above-average EBITDA margin. The company will be integrated into the Group in the coming months.

 


Contact:
Ringmetall SE
Phone: +49 (0 )89 45 220 98 0
Email: ir@ringmetall.de

09.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 45 22 098 - 0
Fax: 089 / 45 22 098 - 22
E-mail: info@ringmetall.de
Internet: www.ringmetall.de
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55
WKN: A3E5E5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2286556

 
End of News EQS News Service

2286556  09.03.2026 CET/CEST

