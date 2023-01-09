09.01.2023 09:10:09

EQS-News: Ringmetall expands into the US market for inliners through acquisition of Protective Lining Corporation

EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Takeover
Ringmetall expands into the US market for inliners through acquisition of Protective Lining Corporation

09.01.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall expands into the US market for inliners through acquisition of Protective Lining Corporation

  • Acquisition of a leading manufacturer of polyethylene inliners in the USA
  • Customer base offers excellent starting position for further organic and inorganic expansion in North America
  • Industry consolidation systematically driven forward

Munich, 9 January 2023 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialty supplier in the packaging industry, has successfully acquired a leading manufacturer of polyethylene inliners in the USA, thus accelerating its international expansion in the inliner product area.

In the course of an asset deal, the business operations of Protective Lining Corporation, based in New York, NY (USA), were acquired as of 6 January 2023. The immediate sales growth expected from the transaction in fiscal year 2023 amounts to a good USD 12 million with an EBITDA margin that is currently still slightly below average. Nevertheless, Protective Lining has an optimal market positioning to further advance the expansion of the Ringmetall Group on the North American market. Since the 2015 and 2020 acquisitions of Self Industries Inc. and Sorini Ring Manufacturing Inc, Ringmetall has already been the leading manufacturer of drum closure systems in North America and, with the now completed acquisition of Protective Lining, is also accelerating the consolidation of the US market for drum liners. With a total of around 50 employees, the company mainly produces round-bottom and block-bottom bags for various customer industries on the basis of self-extruded polyethylene films.

"The opportunity for this acquisition arose against the background of an unresolved succession situation," confirms Christoph Petri, Spokesman of the Management Board of Ringmetall SE. "Protective Lining has the ideal company size and market positioning for us to be able to grow quickly and profitably into the market for inliners in the USA via the acquisition and to drive the further consolidation of the market."

As part of the acquisition, the company will be integrated into the US subsidiary Berger Group US and assigned to the Liners business unit. The purchase price amounts to a mid-single-digit million euro sum and will be paid entirely from the company's existing liquidy. In addition, Ringmetall plans to invest around EUR 2 million in the modernization and expansion of production in the current and coming fiscal year.

"Being able to close the 2022 financial year with such an incisive deal on the M&A side shows us that even a market environment that appears adverse at first glance holds many opportunities for us," says Board Member Christoph Petri delighted. "Even if we continue to face headwinds in many areas in 2023, the general crisis also always opens up opportunities for our company, which we know how to exploit."

For more information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries, please visit www.ringmetall.de.


Contact:
Ingo Middelmenne
Investor Relations
Ringmetall SE
Phone: +49 (0 )89 45 220 98 12
Mobile: +49 (0 )174 90 911 90
Email: middelmenne@ringmetall.de
 

About Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialty supplier in the packaging industry. The Industrial Packaging business unit offers high-security closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums for the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries. The Industrial Handling Business Unit develops application-optimized vehicle attachments for handling and transporting packaging units. In addition to the Group headquarters in Munich, Ringmetall is represented by worldwide production and sales subsidiaries in Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands as well as China and the USA. Worldwide, Ringmetall generates sales of around 190 million euros per year.


09.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 45 22 098 - 0
Fax: 089 / 45 22 098 - 22
E-mail: info@ringmetall.de
Internet: www.ringmetall.de
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55
WKN: A3E5E5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1529791

 
End of News EQS News Service

1529791  09.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529791&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaftmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaftmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft 3,99 2,31% Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich in der neuen Woche stärker. Am Montag legen die asiatischen Märkte zu, lediglich die Börse in Japan ruht feiertagsbedingt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen