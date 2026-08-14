EQS-News: Ringmetall expands to South Africa and strengthens Liner business division with majority stake in bag-in-box producers

EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Expansion

Ringmetall expands to South Africa and strengthens Liner business division with majority stake in bag-in-box producers



14.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Ringmetall expands to South Africa and strengthens Liner business division with majority stake in bag-in-box producers

First investment of the Ringmetall Group on the African continent

Acquisition of 75.1 percent of the shares in Tesseraux SA, into which the operating business of Vinbag (PTY) LTD will be contributed; Call option on the remaining 24.9 percent agreed

Tesseraux SA produces bag-in-box systems from 1.5 to 25 litres for liquid foodstuffs, mainly for the wine and juice industry and system catering

Participation also opens up market access for other products of the Ringmetall Group in South Africa

Munich, 14.08.2026 – Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Tesseraux SA, headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa. With the transaction, Ringmetall is represented on the South African market for the first time and at the same time strengthens the Liner business division.

As part of the transaction, Vinbag (PTY) LTD will contribute its operating business to the newly founded company Tesseraux SA. Ringmetall is taking over 75.1 percent of the shares in the new company by way of a capital increase. A call option was agreed in favour of Ringmetall SE for the remaining 24.9 percent of the shares. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Tesseraux SA is a producer of bag-in-box systems in sizes from 1.5 to 25 litres. The company supplies the wine and juice industry as well as the system catering industry in particular and also offers packaging solutions for liquid foods such as liquid eggs and edible oils, such as olive oil. The company employs 30 people, who will be taken over as part of the transaction, and generates revenues in the low single-digit million euro range.

Strategically, Ringmetall is tapping into the South African market for the first time with this investment. In addition to the expansion of the bag-in-box business in the Liner division, Tesseraux SA will also enable the market entry of other products of the Ringmetall Group in the region, such as 1,000-liter liners. Synergy potential also arises from joint purchasing, an increase in vertical integration and the use of the Group's controlling and IT services.

"South Africa is an attractive growth market for us with a strong wine and food industry that is increasingly focusing on efficient and sustainable packaging solutions," comments Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "Tesseraux SA is continuing Vinbag's long-established business. This will enable us to expand our bag-in-box business in the region and introduce further products of our group to the market in the medium term. The investment is therefore much more than a single acquisition, it is our access to a continent with considerable development potential."

The previous Vinbag management will continue to lead the newly founded company. The integration of the acquired business division into the Ringmetall Group will take place in the near future. In the first few months after the acquisition, this will be ensured by management capacities from the Ringmetall Group.

Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found under www.ringmetall.de.

Contact:

David Stakemeier

Ringmetall SE

Phone: +49 (0) 89 45 220 98 0

E-Mail: ir@ringmetall.de

About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces highly secure closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. In addition, Ringmetall offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the group of companies is represented by worldwide production and sales offices in Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Finland as well as China and the USA and, in the future, also in South Africa.