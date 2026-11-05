EQS-News: Ringmetall increases Group revenue and earnings after nine months – Liner Division grows by more than 20 percent

EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Ringmetall increases Group revenue and earnings after nine months – Liner Division grows by more than 20 percent



05.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Ringmetall increases Group revenue and earnings after nine months – Liner Division grows by more than 20 percent

Group revenue increases by 7,2 percent to EUR 156,7 million (9M 2025: EUR 146,1 million)

EBITDA grows disproportionately by 15,7 percent to EUR 21,7 million (9M 2025: EUR 18,8 million); EBITDA margin (on total output) improves to 13,8 percent (9M 2025: 12,8 percent)

Guidance for the 2026 financial year confirmed

Munich, 5 November 2026 – Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist provider in the packaging industry, today announces its financial figures for the first nine months of the 2026 financial year. The Ringmetall Group once again increased revenue and earnings during the reporting period. The Liner Division was the main growth driver.

In the first nine months of 2026, Group revenue increased by 7,2 percent to EUR 156,7 million (9M 2025: EUR 146,1 million). The increase was primarily attributable to acquisitions made in the Liner Division and to the organic growth of this division. By contrast, revenue in the Closure Systems Division was slightly below the prior-year level. Gross profit grew by 8,1 percent to EUR 84,8 million (9M 2025: EUR 78,4 million).

EBITDA rose disproportionately by 15,7 percent to EUR 21,7 million (9M 2025: EUR 18,8 million). EBIT increased by 13,5 percent to EUR 12,3 million (9M 2025: EUR 10,8 million).

IFRS, in EUR thousands 9M 2026 9M 2025 ? (abs.) ? (%) Revenue 156.690 146.107 10.583 7,2% Total Output (TO) 156.897 146.598 10.299 7,0% Gross profit 84.770 78.428 6.342 8,1% Gross margin (on TO) 54,0% 53,5% EBITDA 21.712 18.762 2.950 15,7% EBITDA margin (on TO) 13,8% 12,8% EBIT 12.309 10.847 1.462 13,5% EBIT margin (on TO) 7,8% 7,4%

Closure Systems Division

In the Closure Systems Division, revenue decreased by 2,3 percent to EUR 85,0 million (9M 2025: EUR 87,0 million). Targeted efficiency improvements and further cost optimization measures kept EBITDA almost stable at EUR 14,7 million (9M 2025: EUR 14,8 million).

IFRS, in EUR thousands 9M 2026 9M 2025 ? (abs.) ? (%) Revenue 85.004 86.967 -1.963 -2,3% Total Output (TO) 85.673 87.074 -1.401 -1,6% Gross profit 42.454 43.448 -994 -2,3% Gross margin (on TO) 49,6% 49,9% EBITDA 14.739 14.767 -28 -0,2% EBITDA margin (on TO) 17,2% 17,0%

Liner Division

The Liner Division increased its revenue by 21,2 percent to EUR 71,7 million (9M 2025: EUR 59,1 million). In addition to the acquisitions, organic growth driven by higher sales volumes also contributed to the increase. EBITDA rose disproportionately by 31,6 percent to EUR 12,4 million (9M 2025: EUR 9,4 million). The EBITDA margin (on TO) improved significantly to 17,3 percent (9M 2025: 15,8 percent).

IFRS, in EUR thousands 9M 2026 9M 2025 ? (abs.) ? (%) Revenue 71.686 59.140 12.546 21,2% Total Output (TO) 71.224 59.524 11.700 19,7% Gross profit 42.316 34.981 7.335 21,0% Gross margin (on TO) 59,4% 58,8% EBITDA 12.350 9.381 2.969 31,6% EBITDA margin (on TO) 17,3% 15,8%

Buy-and-build strategy as a growth driver

“The first nine months demonstrate that our buy-and-build strategy is paying off. The acquisitions in the Liner Division have been successfully integrated into the Ringmetall Group and are already making a noticeable contribution to growth and profitability. The Liner Division also developed positively on an organic basis. We will continue along this path with discipline and further strengthen our portfolio selectively through suitable acquisitions,” explains Christoph Petri, Co-CEO of Ringmetall SE.

Guidance for the 2026 financial year confirmed

Based on business performance in the first nine months, the Management Board confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year, as specified in greater detail with the half-year figures. Group revenue is still expected to be in a range of EUR 195 million to EUR 210 million, with EBITDA between EUR 23 million and EUR 28 million. The guidance assumes unchanged raw material prices. Effects from the acquisition of Rapak and from any further acquisitions in 2026 are not included in this guidance.

The Management Board of Ringmetall SE invites analysts and institutional investors to an earnings call on the nine-month figures via the Airtime platform (www.appairtime.com) on 5 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (CET).

Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries is available at www.ringmetall.de.

Contact:

David Stakemeier

Ringmetall SE

Phone: +49 (0) 89 45 220 98 0

Email: ir@ringmetall.de

About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist provider of industrial packaging. The company manufactures high-security closure systems and inner liners for industrial drums used in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food-processing industries. Ringmetall also offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are recyclable to a high degree, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its Group headquarters in Munich, the Group maintains production and sales locations worldwide in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Türkiye, the Netherlands, Finland, China, the USA and South Africa.