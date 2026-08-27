EQS-News: Ringmetall increases revenues and EBITDA in the first half of 2026 and specifies forecast

EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Ringmetall increases revenues and EBITDA in the first half of 2026 and specifies forecast



27.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Ringmetall increases revenues and EBITDA in the first half of 2026 and specifies forecast

Group revenue increases by 3.8 percent to EUR 101.1 million (H1 2025: EUR 97.4 million)

EBITDA grows by 9.0 percent to EUR 13.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 12.2 million)

EBITDA margin improves to 13.1 percent (H1 2025: 12.5 percent)

Forecast for the 2026 financial year specified: Group revenue of EUR 195 million to EUR 210 million and EBITDA of EUR 23 million to EUR 28 million expected

Munich, 27.08.2026 – Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, today published its interim report for the first half of 2026. In a market environment that continues to be characterized by subdued demand, the Ringmetall Group increased both sales and EBITDA and improved its earnings situation.

Group revenue increased by 3.8 percent to EUR 101.1 million in the first six months of the 2026 financial year (H1 2025: EUR 97.4 million). Gross profit increased by 5.7 percent to EUR 55.1 million (H1 2025: EUR 52.2 million).

EBITDA grew by 9.0 percent to EUR 13.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 12.2 million). At EUR 7.1 million, EBIT was 2.2 percent higher than the previous year's figure (H1 2025: EUR 6.9 million).

The key figures for business development in the reporting period at Group level are as follows:

IFRS, in EUR thousand H1 2026 H1 2025 ? (abs.) ? (%) Revenue 101,067 97,372 +3,695 +3.8% Total Output (TO) 101,439 97,543 +3,896 +4.0% Gross profit 55,148 52,160 +2,988 +5.7% Gross profit margin (on TO) 54.4% 53.5% EBITDA 13,262 12,163 +1,099 +9.0% EBITDA margin (on TO) 13.1% 12.5% EBIT 7,072 6,917 +155 +2.2% EBIT margin (on TO) 7.0% 7.1%

Closure Systems Division

The Closure Systems division generated revenues of EUR 56.5 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 58.7 million), 3.8 percent below the previous year's figure. The division contributed 55.9 percent to Group sales. At EUR 9.7 million, EBITDA was almost at the previous year's level (H1 2025: EUR 9.9 million).

IFRS, in EUR thousand H1 2026 H1 2025 ? (abs.) ? (%) Revenue 56,521 58,746 -2,225 -3.8% Total Output (TO) 56,797 58,736 -1,939 -3.3% Gross profit 28,351 29,350 -999 -3.4% Gross profit margin (on TO) 49.9% 50.0% EBITDA 9,746 9,888 -142 -1.4% EBITDA margin (on TO) 17.2% 16.8%

Liner Division

The Liner business unit increased its revenues by 15.3 percent to EUR 44.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 38.6 million) and contributed 44.1 percent to Group revenues. Gross profit rose by 17.5 percent to EUR 26.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 22.8 million). EBITDA increased by 22.5 percent to EUR 7.1 million (H1 2025: EUR 5.8 million).

IFRS, in EUR thousand H1 2026 H1 2025 ? (abs.) ? (%) Revenue 44,546 38,626 +5,920 +15.3% Total Power (GL) 44,642 38,807 +5,835 +15.0% Gross profit 26,797 22,810 +3,987 +17.5% Gross profit margin (on GL) 60.0% 58.8% EBITDA 7,111 5,804 +1,307 +22.5% EBITDA margin (on GL) 15.9% 15.0%

Management Board continues acquisition strategy with unchanged discipline

"The first half of the year shows that our buy-and-build strategy in the Liner business unit is having an effect. The acquired Makplast A. S. and the assets of the thermoforming division of New England Plastics have made a substantial contribution to growth from the outset and at the same time strengthen the division's profitability. We continue to pursue our acquisition strategy with unchanged discipline and are constantly reviewing possible acquisitions that strategically complement our portfolio. Especially in a market environment with subdued demand, inorganic growth is a key lever for us to further develop the Ringmetall Group as planned," explains Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE.

Forecast for the 2026 financial year specified

Based on the business performance in the first half of the year, the Management Board has specified its forecast for the 2026 financial year, which now expects consolidated sales in a range of EUR 195 million to EUR 210 million and EBITDA of between EUR 23 million and EUR 28 million. The previous forecast was for consolidated sales of EUR 185 million to EUR 205 million and EBITDA of EUR 21 million to EUR 28 million. Effects from possible further acquisitions in 2026 are still not included in this forecast.

The complete interim report for the first half of 2026 is available for download from today on the company's website under www.ringmetall.de .

Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its subsidiaries can be found at www.ringmetall.de.

Contact:

David Stakemeier

Ringmetall SE

Telephone: +49 (0) 89 45 220 98 0

E-mail: ir@ringmetall.de



About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces highly secure closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. In addition, Ringmetall offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the group of companies is represented by worldwide production and sales offices in Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Finland as well as China and the USA.