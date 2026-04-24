EQS-News: Ringmetall SE increases revenues in the 2025 financial year thanks to successful acquisitions

EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

Ringmetall SE increases revenues in the 2025 financial year thanks to successful acquisitions



24.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ringmetall SE increases revenues in the 2025 financial year thanks to successful acquisitions

Group revenue increase by 7.3 percent to EUR 187.7 million due to acquisitions

EBITDA of EUR 23.0 million slightly below previous year due to previous year's one-off effect and weak market demand

Liner division records revenue growth of 41.8 percent

Management Board confirms forecast for 2026: Revenue expected to be between EUR 185 million and EUR 205 million

Munich, April 24, 2026 – Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, today published its annual report for the 2025 financial year. Despite a challenging global economic environment and political uncertainties, the Group was able to maintain its market position and increase sales through strategic acquisitions.

Group development and earnings situation

Group revenue amounted to EUR 187.7 million in the 2025 financial year, which corresponds to an increase of 7.3 percent compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 174.9 million). The main drivers of this development were the acquisitions of 2024 and 2025, including Peak Packaging (Poland), FIB Beer Systems (Netherlands), Hutek (Finland) and the acquired business of Indutainer (Germany). These compensated for a weaker economic environment, which was reflected in subdued demand from important customer industries such as the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

At EUR 23.0 million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 3.1 percent below the previous year's figure (2024: EUR 23.7 million). This decline is mainly due to a one-off effect in the previous year: In the 2024 financial year, the acquisition of FIB Beer Systems resulted in income from a bargain purchase of EUR 1.3 million. In addition, the weak US Dollar and a subdued bag-in-box business impacted the operating result. The EBITDA margin as a percentage of total output fell accordingly to 12.2 percent (2024: 13.6 percent).

Key Group figures for the 2025 financial year

IFRS, in EUR thousand 2025 2024 ? (abs.) ? (%) Revenue 187,669 174,902 12,767 7.3% Total Output (TO) 188,374 174,607 13,767 7.9% Gross profit 101,293 93,419 7,874 8.4% Gross profit margin (on TO) 53.8% 53.5% - - EBITDA 23,015 23,740 -725 -3.1% EBITDA margin (on TO) 12.2% 13.6% - - EBIT 12,139 15,589 -3,450 -22.1% EBIT margin (on TO) 6.4% 8.9% - - Consolidated net profit 4,210 11,210 -7,000 -62.4%

Business development in the divisions

In the closure systems division, revenue fell by 7.9 percent to EUR 111.8 million (2024: EUR 121.4 million). In addition to subdued demand, currency effects had a negative impact here. EBITDA in the division was EUR 19.2 million (2024: EUR 21.5 million). The Liner division, on the other hand, developed very dynamically. Revenue increased by 41.8 percent to EUR 75.9 million (2024: EUR 53.5 million). EBITDA grew disproportionately by 46.2 percent to EUR 10.9 million (2024: EUR 7.5 million).

Key segment figures for the 2025 financial year

IFRS, in EUR thousand 2025 2024 ? (abs.) ? (%) Closure systems Revenue 111,826 121,420 -9,594 -7.9% Total Output (TO) 111,823 121,700 -9,877 -8.1% EBITDA 19,156 21,495 -2,338 -10.9% EBITDA margin on TO 17.1% 17.7% - - Liner Revenue 75,843 53,482 22,361 41.8% Total Output (TO) 76,551 52,907 23,644 44.7% EBITDA 10,941 7,483 3,458 46.2% EBITDA margin on TO 14.3% 14.1% - -

Total assets remained almost constant at EUR 178.3 million (31/12/2024: EUR 179.1 million). The equity ratio was 48.6 percent as of the reporting date (31/12/2024: 49.5 percent). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 15.8 million (2024: EUR 19.1 million), impacted by the reduction of trade payables.

Statement by the Spokesman of the Board of Management

"We can look back on an overall robust financial year, in which the Ringmetall Group has proven its stability," explains Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "While the organic market environment was characterized by geopolitical tensions and subdued demand from our core industries, our acquisitions made a significant contribution to the Group's earnings. The successful integration of new subsidiaries in the Liner division shows that our buy-and-build strategy is the right way to tap into new growth potential and sustainably expand our market position, even in volatile times."

Outlook for 2026

Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, the Management Board is looking forward to the current financial year with confidence. For 2026, Group revenues are forecast to be in a range of EUR 185 million to EUR 205 million and EBITDA to be between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million. Effects from possible further acquisitions in 2026 are not yet included in this forecast.

The complete Annual Report 2025 is available for download from today on the company's website under www.ringmetall.de.

Contact

Investor Relations

David Stakemeier

Ringmetall SE

Phone: +49 89 4522098-24

Mobile: +49 151 70575184

E-mail: ir@ringmetall.de

About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces high-security closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums for the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. In addition, Ringmetall offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the group of companies is represented by worldwide production and sales offices in Germany, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, China and the USA.