EQS-News: Ringmetall SE is driving forward its growth strategy in the first quarter through acquisitions in a diverse market environment

EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Ringmetall SE is driving forward its growth strategy in the first quarter through acquisitions in a diverse market environment



06.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ringmetall SE is driving forward its growth strategy in the first quarter through acquisitions in a diverse market environment

Group revenue of EUR 46.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 48.5 million) significantly impacted by market environment

Group EBITDA amounts to EUR 5.0 million (Q1 2025: EUR 5.9 million)

Liner division shows robust operating performance with slight EBITDA growth to EUR 2.4 million

Munich, May 6, 2026 – Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the field of industrial packaging, today published its key financial figures for the first quarter of 2026. In the first three months of the year, business development was characterized by a persistent weakness in demand in core markets of the chemical-technical industry, which led to a market-related decline in revenues and operating earnings figures.

Group key figures Q1 2026

In the reporting period, the Ringmetall Group generated consolidated sales of EUR 46.1 million, which corresponds to a decrease of 4.9 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2025: EUR 48.5 million). Despite the declining volume, gross profit remained almost stable at EUR 25.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 25.9 million). As a result, the gross margin on total output improved to 53.9 percent (Q1 2025: 52.9 percent).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5.0 million in the first quarter (Q1 2025: EUR 5.9 million), a decline of 15.3 percent. The EBITDA margin as a percentage of total output was 10.8 percent (Q1 2025: 12.2 percent). Operating profit (EBIT) fell by 36.0 percent to EUR 2.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 3.4 million).

In addition to the market-related decline, revenues were impacted by exchange rate effects. On the basis of the average exchange rates USD/EUR compared to the same quarter of the previous year, this negative effect amounted to EUR 1.5 million in revenue and EUR 0.2 million in EBITDA. Across all product groups, the company also observed a shift in sales volumes from the first to the second quarter, which is mainly due to the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

The key figures for the Group at a glance:

In EUR thousand (unless otherwise stated) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 ? (abs.) ? (%) Revenue 46,116 48,468 -2,352 -4.9% Total Output 46,533 48,932 -2,399 -4.9% Gross profit 25,102 25,872 -770 -3.0% Gross margin (on TO) 53.9% 52.9% EBITDA 5,037 5,946 -909 -15.3% EBITDA margin (on TO) 10.8% 12.2% EBIT 2,203 3,440 -1,237 -36.0% EBIT margin (on TO) 4.7% 7.0%

Closure Systems Division

In the Closure Systems division, revenue fell by 7.2 percent to EUR 27.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR 29.5 million). Total output fell by 8.2 percent to EUR 27.4 million. The division's EBITDA decreased by 16.3 percent to EUR 4.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR 5.2 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin on total output of 15.9 percent (Q1 2025: 17.5 percent).

Liner Division

The Liner division recorded a stable development. At EUR 18.8 million, revenues were almost at the previous year's level (-1.1 percent). Total output rose slightly by 0.3 percent to EUR 19.1 million. Bucking the market trend, the division's EBITDA increased by 2.4 percent to EUR 2.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR 2.3 million). The EBITDA margin on total output improved slightly to 12.5 percent (Q1 2025: 12.2 percent).

The key figures of the division at a glance:

In EUR thousand (unless otherwise stated) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 ? (abs.) ? (%) Division Closure Systems Revenue 27,352 29,488 -2,136 -7.2% Total Output 27,384 29,837 -2,453 -8.2% Gross profit 13,489 14,753 -1,264 -8.6% Margin on TO 49.3% 49.4% EBITDA 4,367 5,216 -849 -16.3% EBITDA margin on TO 15.9% 17.5% Division Liner Revenue 18,764 18,980 -216 -1.1% Total Output 19,149 19,095 54 +0.3% Gross profit 11,613 11,119 494 +4.4% Margin on TO 60.6% 58.2% EBITDA 2,391 2,336 55 +2.4% EBITDA margin on TO 12.5% 12.2%

Management Board focuses on cost optimization and targeted acquisitions

Christoph Petri, Co-CEO of Ringmetall SE, comments on the results as follows:

"The first quarter of 2026 was characterized by a challenging demand situation in the chemical-technical industry. Nevertheless, the current market environment also offers opportunities for our long-term growth strategy, as illustrated by the acquisitions of Makplast (Q1) and the thermoforming division of New England Plastics (Q2). In view of ongoing geopolitical tensions, we will react flexibly to market changes in the further course of the year and, in parallel, consistently pursue our strategy of disciplined inorganic growth. We are focusing on optimizing our cost structures and securing our ability to deliver in order to be able to participate directly in a recovery in demand."

Earnings Call

The management of Ringmetall SE will present the details of the business performance of the first quarter of 2026 in an earnings call on May 7, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (CEST) on the Airtime (www.appairtime.com) platform. Institutional investors, analysts and members of the press can request the invitation links to participate by emailing the Investor Relations department at ir@ringmetall.de or registering directly via the platform.

Contact:

Investor Relations

David Stakemeier

Ringmetal SE

Phone: +49 89 4522098-24

Mobile: +49 151 70575184

E-mail: ir@ringmetall.de

About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces high-security closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums for the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. In addition, Ringmetall offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the group of companies is represented by worldwide production and sales offices in Germany, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, China and the USA.