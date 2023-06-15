|
15.06.2023
EQS-News: Ringmetall strengthens inliner product area through further acquisition in Germany
Ringmetall SE
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Ringmetall strengthens inliner product area through further acquisition in Germany
Munich, 15 June 2023 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialty supplier in the packaging industry, is strengthening its inliner product area with a further acquisition. In addition to expanding its product range with further specialty inliners, Ringmetall is further consolidating the market for beer tank inliners via the acquisition, in which the company is already the world's largest supplier.
As part of the acquisition, effective 1 June 2023, Ringmetall Group will acquire Liner Factory GmbH & Co. KG based in Ahaus, Germany. The expected annualized revenue growth from the acquisition amounts to around EUR 6 million with an EBITDA margin that is currently still slightly below average. Liner Factory supplies its product solutions to primary customers in the beverage and food industries. With around 30 employees, the company primarily produces molded inliners, aseptic inliners, and technical inliners made of PE or aluminum foil, which are capable of protecting high-quality, hygroscopic products from moisture, water vapor, UV radiation, oxygen, and odor transfer and can also be customized for octabins, cartons, or FIBCs, depending on customer requirements. In addition, the company manufactures beer tank liners, which are used to line beer tanks for eliminating costly tank cleaning and protecting tanks from beer scale, which can only be removed with the use of chemicals.
"With the acquisition of Liner Factory, we are strengthening our leading position as a supplier of inliners in Europe and worldwide," says a delighted Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "The company's production know-how and market positioning will help us to further sharpen our footprint in the European liner industry. In conjunction with our subsidiaries Nittel, Rhein-Plast and Tesseraux, we are confident that we will be able to quickly help Liner Factory achieve even greater clout and earnings strength."
The company will be assigned to the Liners business unit as part of the acquisition. The purchase price amounts to a mid-single-digit million euro amount and will be paid entirely from the company's existing cash and cash equivalents.
For more information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries, please visit www.ringmetall.de.
About Ringmetall Group
15.06.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ringmetall SE
|Innere Wiener Str. 9
|81667 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 45 22 098 - 0
|Fax:
|089 / 45 22 098 - 22
|E-mail:
|info@ringmetall.de
|Internet:
|www.ringmetall.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5E55
|WKN:
|A3E5E5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1657385
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1657385 15.06.2023 CET/CEST
