EQS-News: Ringmetall strengthens inliner product area through further acquisition in Germany

EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Ringmetall strengthens inliner product area through further acquisition in Germany



15.06.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ringmetall strengthens inliner product area through further acquisition in Germany

Acquisition of die Liner Factory GmbH & Co. KG based in Ahaus, Germany

Strengthening of the product portfolio in the area of specialty inliners and further consolidation of the market for beer tank inliners

Sales growth of around EUR 6 million with slightly below-average EBITDA margin

Munich, 15 June 2023 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialty supplier in the packaging industry, is strengthening its inliner product area with a further acquisition. In addition to expanding its product range with further specialty inliners, Ringmetall is further consolidating the market for beer tank inliners via the acquisition, in which the company is already the world's largest supplier.

As part of the acquisition, effective 1 June 2023, Ringmetall Group will acquire Liner Factory GmbH & Co. KG based in Ahaus, Germany. The expected annualized revenue growth from the acquisition amounts to around EUR 6 million with an EBITDA margin that is currently still slightly below average. Liner Factory supplies its product solutions to primary customers in the beverage and food industries. With around 30 employees, the company primarily produces molded inliners, aseptic inliners, and technical inliners made of PE or aluminum foil, which are capable of protecting high-quality, hygroscopic products from moisture, water vapor, UV radiation, oxygen, and odor transfer and can also be customized for octabins, cartons, or FIBCs, depending on customer requirements. In addition, the company manufactures beer tank liners, which are used to line beer tanks for eliminating costly tank cleaning and protecting tanks from beer scale, which can only be removed with the use of chemicals.

"With the acquisition of Liner Factory, we are strengthening our leading position as a supplier of inliners in Europe and worldwide," says a delighted Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "The company's production know-how and market positioning will help us to further sharpen our footprint in the European liner industry. In conjunction with our subsidiaries Nittel, Rhein-Plast and Tesseraux, we are confident that we will be able to quickly help Liner Factory achieve even greater clout and earnings strength."

The company will be assigned to the Liners business unit as part of the acquisition. The purchase price amounts to a mid-single-digit million euro amount and will be paid entirely from the company's existing cash and cash equivalents.

For more information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries, please visit www.ringmetall.de.

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Ringmetall SE

Phone: +49 (0 )89 45 220 98 12

Mobile: +49 (0 )174 90 911 90

Email: middelmenne@ringmetall.de

About Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialty supplier in the packaging industry. The Industrial Packaging business unit offers high-security closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums for the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries. The Industrial Handling Business Unit develops application-optimized vehicle attachments for handling and transporting packaging units. In addition to the Group headquarters in Munich, Ringmetall is represented by worldwide production and sales subsidiaries in Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands as well as China and the USA. Worldwide, Ringmetall generates sales of around EUR 210 million per year.