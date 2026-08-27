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27.08.2026 11:25:23

EQS-News: Rocket Factory Augsburg signs ESA contract under the European Launcher Challenge

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous
Rocket Factory Augsburg signs ESA contract under the European Launcher Challenge

27.08.2026 / 11:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg / Bremen, August 27, 2026 - Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) signed a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) under the European Launcher Challenge (ELC). The agreement makes RFA one of the selected European launch service providers advancing to the second procurement phase of the program. In July 2025, ESA had already selected RFA as one of five finalists for the second phase.

"I am incredibly proud of the entire Rocket Factory team and very pleased to see this contract signed. The European Launcher Challenge opens a new chapter in Europe's space ambitions and promotes competition in the launch sector. RFA's successful advancement to the second round is the result of years of hard work in Augsburg, driven by strong commitment, technical excellence, and remarkable perseverance in developing a competitive European launch system," says Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE.

OHB is a strategic investor in RFA.

The European Launcher Challenge is an ESA initiative designed to strengthen European launch capabilities. The program aims to foster competition in the European launcher market, increase the number of available launch service providers, and secure Europe's independent access to space over the long term. To achieve these objectives, the European Launcher Challenge is giving companies access to ESA support for the deployment and improvement of new launch services.

The contract signed today is scheduled to run through mid-2029. Its primary focus areas include the further development of the RFA ONE Block 2 launch vehicle, expansion of the required ground infrastructure, and preparation for scalable serial production.

"Independent and competitive access to space is a key prerequisite for technological sovereignty, economic strength, and strategic security. For many years, we have been committed to expanding Europe's space capabilities, as well as its independent launch capacity and infrastructure. Within the OHB Group, we already provide the largest industrial workshare for Europe's current heavy-lift launcher, Ariane 6, and we are developing launch infrastructure both on land and through mobile offshore launch platforms," Fuchs continues. "When it comes to ensuring Europe's independent access to space, OHB's expertise is indispensable today."

For RFA, the contract represents an important milestone on the path toward further industrialization and increased technological maturity of its launch system. The company aims to use this opportunity to establish the capabilities needed for regular, cost-efficient satellite launches from European spaceports and to contribute to a robust and independent European space transportation infrastructure.
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

27.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
EQS News ID: 2389716

 
End of News EQS News Service

2389716  27.08.2026 CET/CEST

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