EQS-News: Rolf Elgeti elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board in constituent meeting

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM

Rolf Elgeti elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board in constituent meeting



24.07.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Potsdam, 24 July 2023 DKR's new Supervisory Board was reconstituted in a meeting last Friday. Mr Rolf Elgeti was elected as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr Achim Betz was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

In addition, a new Audit Committee was appointed: It is composed of Mr Achim Betz (Chairman), Mrs Antje Lubitz (Deputy Chairman) and Mr Rolf Elgeti.



About the Company

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGMr Christian HellmuthCFOMarlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b14482 PotsdamTel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de