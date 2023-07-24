|
24.07.2023 14:00:07
EQS-News: Rolf Elgeti elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board in constituent meeting
Potsdam, 24 July 2023 DKR's new Supervisory Board was reconstituted in a meeting last Friday. Mr Rolf Elgeti was elected as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr Achim Betz was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
In addition, a new Audit Committee was appointed: It is composed of Mr Achim Betz (Chairman), Mrs Antje Lubitz (Deputy Chairman) and Mr Rolf Elgeti.
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.
The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
