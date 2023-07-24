Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
24.07.2023 14:00:07

EQS-News: Rolf Elgeti elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board in constituent meeting

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM
Rolf Elgeti elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board in constituent meeting

24.07.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Potsdam, 24 July 2023 DKR's new Supervisory Board was reconstituted in a meeting last Friday. Mr Rolf Elgeti was elected as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr Achim Betz was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

In addition, a new Audit Committee was appointed: It is composed of Mr Achim Betz (Chairman), Mrs Antje Lubitz (Deputy Chairman) and Mr Rolf Elgeti.


About the Company

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

 

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr Christian Hellmuth
CFO
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de

24.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076599
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1686823

 
End of News EQS News Service

1686823  24.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1686823&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG 5,92 0,34% Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: Dow freundlich -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der Dow kann im Montagshandel zulegen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins.

Nachrichten