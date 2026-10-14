EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend



14.10.2026 / 16:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Quarterly Cash Dividend Payment by the Company in the Amount of $0.0025 Per Share is Set for a Record Date of December 31, 2026, and a Payment Date of January 11, 2027

FISHERS, IN - October 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce that the Company has set the record date of December 31, 2026 for its next quarterly cash dividend payment to shareholders. Shareholders of the Company as of this record date will receive a cash dividend of $0.0025 per share, payable on January 11, 2027.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “This continuing quarterly cash dividend is an important tool for Royalty Management as part of the broader effort of providing shareholder value. The next quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.0025 is set for a record date of December 31, 2026, with a payment date of January 11, 2027. We anticipate seeing increased revenues and cash flow from our various royalties and other investments as the underlying companies mature, and we hope that will translate into potentially increased returns, including potentially increased dividends, to investors in the future.”

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.