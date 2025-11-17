EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Reports 532% Year-Over-Year Nine-Month Revenue Growth

EQS-News: Royalty Managment Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Company Reports Q3 2025 Total Revenues of Approximately $3.55 Million, Compared to Total Revenues of Approximately $483,000 for the Same Period in 2024 Total Assets Increased to Over $18.0 Million and Total Shareholders’ Equity Increased to Over $14.0 Million FISHERS, IN - November 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce continuing record third quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2025. Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Several of our businesses and investments have continued to expand in key investment areas throughout 2025, in addition to some new investments and follow-on capital deployment. One exciting key investment this past quarter has been an agreement to invest the capital needed for patent creation surrounding new refining and separation technologies at ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading refining company that has garnered much attention due to its novel technologies in this sector. While all intellectual property will be owned by ReElement, Royalty Management will have the right to receive royalties on refined element sales in exchange for its investment. We feel that this is an exciting development that has the potential to be a meaningful contribution to our portfolio and revenues and will allow RMCO to invest in more mining operations in the rare earth and critical mineral sector.” Tom continued, “Furthermore, we have some exciting developments occurring with another one of our portfolio holdings, The Vault Holding Corp., which we will update our shareholders in the coming quarter as these occur.” Third Quarter 2025 Key Highlights (Unaudited): With heightened commercial and geopolitical focus on new sources of highly sought-after critical minerals and rare earth elements, several portfolio holdings of Royalty Management continue to progress towards production and revenue generation for RMCO, including a recent (third quarter 2025) investment in new intellectual property and patent generation on element refining and separation.

Continued attention given to some of the Company’s coal mining assets and deposits, with interest from have third parties and operators to restart some mining operations, with a particular focus on generated royalty revenue from extraction of coal through existing agreements with mining companies and working to quantify and qualify the Company’s controlled coal reserves as it relates to potential for rare earth element extraction.

Continued payment of the quarterly dividend to shareholders, with next record date for dividends being December 31, 2025. Select Financial Results for Third Quarter 2025 (Unaudited): For the nine months of 2025, Royalty Management reported total Revenues, Interest Income, and Income from Investment of $3,679,165 (representing approximately $4.9 million on an annualized basis), as compared with total Revenues, Interest Income, and Income from Investment of $678,344 for the same period in 2024, equating to a 442% increase, period-over-period in revenues.

Increase in Total Assets of nearly 20% from year end 2024, representing an increase of the Total Assets to $18,017,593 as of September 30, 2025, from $15,040,664 at December 31, 2024, and an increase of Stockholders’ Equity from $13,625,724 at year end 2024 to $14,063,765 as of September 30, 2025.

The Company incurred a narrow net loss from operations in the amount of $257,729 for the year-to-date 2025, compared to a slightly larger operating loss of $290,572 for the same period last year. Select Portfolio Holdings Royalty Management has put together an exciting portfolio of royalty assets which support growing or transitioning industries and to generate near-future royalty and income streams. Some of RMCO’s select portfolio holdings include: NeoRe, SpA . - An option to acquire an equity ownership position in the operations of NeoRe’s La Marigen ionic clay project, containing the heavy and light rare earth elements Terbium, Dysprosium, Praseodymium, and Neodymium, among others. ReElement Technologies Corporation – Sponsored research and royalty agreement to develop low cost novel methods of purification of platinum group metals, silver, and Gold from recycled and ore feedstocks. Additional funding provided by RMCO to ReElement Technologies in 2025 for patent development around novel purification technologies for a variety of critical elements, in exchange for Royalty Management receiving a 0.5% royalty on all sales from these technologies. FUB Mineral LLC - An entity that owns over 2,200 acres of metallurgical (steelmaking) coal property in eastern Kentucky covering two coal seams and located within a mining complex that has processing capabilities and rail loadout. Greenhouse Technology - The Company has invested into intellectual property that is a key constituent to the next level of indoor agriculture and technology. RMCO has both an equity interest and receives a royalty based on the sales of this technology and products. RMC Environmental Service LLC - A wholly-owned, environmental service business line of RMCO that supports residential, municipal and commercial development in and around Hamilton County, Indiana. The company typically provides enough revenue and earnings to cover the majority, if not all, of the parent (Royalty Management Holding Corporation) company’s expenses. Ferrox Holdings Ltd. - A majority owner of the Tivani Project; ilmenite, iron, vanadium and phosphate project which is in an advance development stage. It is located in the long-term mining region of the Limpopo Province in South Africa. Ferrox is the holding company for several South African subsidiaries and its focus is on developing mineral resources in Sub Saharan Africa. TR Mining – A high quality, Jamaica-based diversified mineral project with a focus on iron ore, titanium and vanadium with an initial estimated deposit of 212,925,000 tons of raw feedstock with an estimated 106,462,500 tons of ore body, based on an average of 50% magnetic material. The project is part of a Special Exclusive Prospecting License (or “SEPL”) that covers an area of approximately 25 permitted square kilometers. TR Mining is 51% owned by American Infrastructure Corporation and 49% owned by TR Mining & Equipment Limited, where RMC owns a royalty interest from the sale of produced products from the operation. Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML) - AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense. RMCO has an ownership interest in AML through its participation in their Series A round of capital raising. Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER) - CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. RMCO is a gold member of CASFER providing commercial technology rights into one of the fastest growing markets of fertilizer recycling. Heart Water, Inc. - Heart Water offers artisan alkaline rainwater with the aim of saving the depleting water resources. Heart Water is a cloud-harvested, nature-purified, and micro-filtered process, this is the purest alkaline water on the planet. The company has a unique process that utilizes ultraviolet light technology, multi-stage purification, and ozone oxidation, ensuring the naturally purest water available. RMCO owns a financial interest in Heart Water through a convertible debt instrument. ROYALTY MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the

Three Months

Ended

September

30,

2025 For the

Three Months

Ended

September

30,

2024 For the

Nine Months

Ended

September

30,

2025 For the

Nine Months

Ended

September

30,

2024 Environmental Services $ 1,277,925 $ 119,510 $ 3,478,551 $ 483,630 Fee Income 2,389 3,623 7,168 10,826 Rental Income 22,500 22,500 67,500 67,500 TOTAL REVENUE 1,302,814 145,633 3,553,219 561,956 Cost of Revenue (1,156,678) (5,460) (2,923,888) (21,532) GROSS PROFIT 146,136 140,173 629,331 540,424 Intangibles Amortization Expense (14,211) (14,211) (42,634) (42,634) Depreciation Expense (396) (396) (1,189) (1,189) General and Administrative Expenses (200,518) (241,250) (616,154) (555,785) Professional Fees (29,381) (53,787) (227,083) (231,388) Total Operating Expenses (244,506) (309,644) (887,060) (830,996) NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (98,370) (169,471) (257,729) (290,572) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income 39,283 39,090 116,499 112,314 Income from Investment 4,603 1,382 9,447 4,074 (Loss) Gain on Warrant Fair Value Adjustment (149,710) 37,296 (166,520) 219,464 Interest Expense (4,901) (27,453) (19,075) (128,440) Total Other (Expenses) Income (110,725) 50,315 (59,649) 207,412 NET LOSS (209,095) (119,156) (317,378) (83,160) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Basic and Diluted 14,931,177 14,948,515 14,925,362 14,709,859 Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Ordinary Share $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.02) $ (0.01) The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED September

30,

2025 December

31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 173,174 $ 114,138 Accounts Receivable 3,049,122 180,881 Prepaid Insurance - 3,626 Interest Receivable 351,019 260,069 Fee Income Receivable 36,349 194,482 Total Current Assets 3,609,664 753,196 Investments in Corporations and LLCs 10,245,372 10,235,925 Convertible Notes Receivable 1,430,000 1,430,000 Notes Receivable 262,905 93,422 Due from Related Party - 316 Intangible Assets, Net 1,940,765 1,972,899 Restricted Cash 195,350 195,350 Tools, Machinery & Equipment, Net 2,643 3,832 Operating Lease Right-Of-Use Assets, Net 330,894 355,724 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,017,593 $ 15,040,664 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts Payable – Related Party $ - $ 381,243 Accounts Payable 3,041,378 105,326 Due to Related Party - 1,500 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 36,087 33,490 Notes Payable - 250,000 Dividends Payable 36,928 - Accrued Expenses 256,160 218,377 Total Current Liabilities 3,370,553 989,936 Operating Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion 317,999 326,248 Fair Value Liability of Public Warrants 265,276 98,756 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,953,828 1,414,940 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 14) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding for both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,170,379 and 1,607,886 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,170,379 1,607,886 Common Stock: $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 15,140,734 and 14,958,817 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,514 1,496 Dividends Declared (74,338 ) - Additional Paid-In Capital 11,052,000 10,784,754 Retained Earnings 914,210 1,231,588 Total Stockholders’ Equity 14,063,765 13,625,724 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 18,017,593 $ 15,040,664 The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ROYALTY MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the

Nine

Months

Ended

September

30,

2025 For the Nine

Months

Ended

September 30,

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Loss $ (317,378) $ (83,160) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Used in Operations Amortization Expense of Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 19,178 3,845 Amortization of Intangibles 42,634 42,634 Depreciation Expense 1,189 1,189 Issuance of Preferred Shares for Service 181,250 396,166 Stock Compensation - Warrants 20,719 - Fair Value Adjustment of Public Warrants 166,520 (102,428) Fair Value Adjustment of Private Warrants - (117,036) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (2,868,240) (62,057) Prepaid Insurance 3,626 (23,261) Interest Receivable (90,950) (111,859) Fee Income Receivable 158,133 (55,826) Accounts Payable – Related Party (381,243) - Accounts Payable 2,936,052 6,680 Due to Related Party (1,184) 340,000 Dividends Payable 36,928 - Accrued Expenses 37,783 (487,518) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (54,983) (252,631) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Investments in Corporations and LLCs (9,447) (4,074) Investments in Convertible Notes Receivable - (30,000) Withdrawal from Notes Receivable 43,422 - Investments in Notes Receivable (212,906) (50,000) Investment in Intangible Assets (10,500) (125,000) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (189,431) (209,074) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Preferred Shares Issued for Purchase of Debt 381,243 1,110,053 Common Shares Repurchased (105,000) (28,687) Shares Issued for Private Sale of Restricted Common Stock 50,000 - Shares Issued for Conversion of Notes Payable 301,545 - Payments on Notes Payable (250,000) (659,755) Dividends Paid to Shareholders (74,338) - Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 303,450 421,611 Net Change in Cash 59,036 (40,094) Cash – Beginning of Period 309,488 372,286 Cash – Ending of Period $ 368,524 $ 332,192 Supplemental Information Shares Issued in Purchase of Debt - 1,040,000 Cash Paid for Interest - - Cash Paid for Taxes - - The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. About Royalty Management Holding Corporation Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact: Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465 SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.

