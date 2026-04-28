EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Completes a Year of Successful Dividend Payments, Extends Annual Cash Dividend to Shareholders

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Completes a Year of Successful Dividend Payments, Extends Annual Cash Dividend to Shareholders



28.04.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Company is Continuing the Payment of Its Annual Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Share of Common Stock for Second Year, Paid Calendar Quarterly at a Rate of $0.0025 Per Share Per Quarter

Dividend Payment Results in Additional Value Provided to Shareholders

FISHERS, IN - April 28, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its first successful year of dividends to shareholders and its Board of Directors has approved the continuation of the Company’s cash dividend to holders of common stock for the 2026 calendar year. The annual dividend of $0.01 per share is paid on a calendar quarterly basis in the amount of $0.0025 per share, with the first quarterly payment paid to shareholders of record on June 30, 2026 and payable on July 10, 2026. Additional payments of $0.0025 per share will be paid on the three calendar quarters thereafter, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2026, December 31, 2026, and March 31, 2027.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We appreciate the Board of Directors of Royalty Management approving the payment of the annual dividend for another 12 months. As our Company continues to execute on its investments and as its portfolio holdings mature in operations, we view the payment of the annual dividend as a great method of returning capital to shareholders. With that in mind, we are continuously evaluating the balance of portfolio investments against the amount of dividend and the potential for stock repurchases and will evaluate if an increase in the dividend rate is warranted as the Company’s cash flow expands.”

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.