EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Congratulates Its Portfolio Holding, Advanced Magnet Lab, on Recent Government Grant

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Congratulates Its Portfolio Holding, Advanced Magnet Lab, on Recent Government Grant



26.05.2026 / 15:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Advanced Magnet Lab (AML) Announced That It Recently Had Been Awarded a $2 Million Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Grant and Contract for Production of Its High-Grade Magnets for Defense Uses

FISHERS, IN - May 26, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce that one of the Company’s key investment holdings, Advanced Magnet Lab (or AML), had received a grant from the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) in the amount of $2 million for the purpose of continued development and expansion of AML’s domestically made, high-grade sintered NdFeB (Neodymium Iron Boron) permanent magnet technology for use in the defense industry and for other high-end applications. The DLA contract is designed to enable AML to manufacture consistent, fully traceable patented magnets for the US defense supply chain. AML is developing and leveraging new technologies to create magnets into unique geometries, like the company’s PM-Uniform and PM-Axial magnets, which are wire-like configurations that improve thermal efficiency and power density in motors, thus dramatically increasing the efficiency of its permanent magnets.

The award to AML is also facilitated by a two-year contract with the DLA for supply chain management, alloying, and permanent magnet manufacturing, including alloy composition optimization for various magnet grades by implementing advanced manufacturing techniques.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “AML has consistently demonstrated that their technologies for magnet production are superior to the current paradigm of available options. With their technologies around permanent magnet production, we will see a new, more efficient use of how these magnets are used in specialty motors and high application systems. With this grant, we are pleased to see that the United States government has recognized the strategic and commercial value that AML brings to the market and we are excited for them as they continue to execute on their mission and vision.”

AML’s novel innovations are unique in that they dramatically improve on the Chinese technologies for which the United States commercial and defense industries currently rely, providing greater manufacturing efficiency and superior performance using less intrusive environmental methods and with less energy consumption.

Royalty Management is able to participate in AML’s growth and success through an investment in AML through convertible debt, of which funds support a sponsored research program with AML, for which RMCO receives a royalty on all sales of products derived from the developed technologies during and from that program.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

About Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML)

Founded in 1995, AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense.

For more information visit www.mitusmagnets.com/\

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.