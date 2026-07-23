EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Congratulates Its Portfolio Holding, ReElement Technologies, on Recent Financings

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Congratulates Its Portfolio Holding, ReElement Technologies, on Recent Financings



23.07.2026 / 16:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ReElement Technologies Recently Announced a Series of Financings That Will Help Accelerate Its Business Growth

FISHERS, IN - July 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce that one of the Company’s royalty holdings, ReElement Technologies, has announced that it has recently entered into a series of financings that will be used by ReElement to aggressively expand its operations and result in expanded use of technologies under a royalty agreement with Royalty Management.

With operations in Noblesville, Indiana and Marion, Indiana, ReElement Technologies is a critical mineral refining company that processes end-of-life recycled materials, virgin ores, and manufacturing byproducts. Utilizing an innovative chromatographic separation platform, it produces magnet-grade rare earth elements and other critical minerals for the electrification, defense, and technology sectors. The United States Department of War recently announced a $25 million investment into ReElement to accelerate the company’s expansion and production of these critical minerals necessary for United States defense and commercial industries. This investment is in addition to a previously closed investment from Transition Equity Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm.

Royalty Management has an intellectual property development program with ReElement, whereby Royalty has agreed to provide capital for the development and creation of unique patents and technologies around refining at ReElement in exchange for an ongoing royalty paid to the Company from sales that result from those new patents. With the investment capital raised by ReElement going to expand its operations, Royalty Management will receive increase and expanded revenues from the refining technologies that may fall under this intellectual property development program, resulting in a direct benefit to Royalty Management.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “ReElement has consistently demonstrated that their novel rare earth and critical mineral refining methods are the next generation of how the world looks at this industry, especially from a cost-competitive and purity standpoint. We are excited about having this relationship where Royalty can help provide the technology advancements in partnership with ReElement to help them continue to drive process and efficiency.”

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.