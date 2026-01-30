American Acquisition Opportunit a Aktie

American Acquisition Opportunit a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CU04 / ISIN: US02369M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 15:51:01

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation First Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Royalty Management Holding Corporation First Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend

30.01.2026 / 15:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Fourth in a Series of Quarterly Cash Dividend Payments by the Company in the Amount of $0.0025 Per Share is Set for a Record Date of March 31, 2026, and a Payment Date of April 10, 2026 

FISHERS, IN - January 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce that the Company has set the record date of March 31, 2026 for its next quarterly cash dividend payment to shareholders. Shareholders of the Company as of this record date will receive a cash dividend of $0.0025 per share, payable on April 10, 2026.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Cash dividends are another tool in our toolbox to provide investment returns to our shareholders. Our first annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share, which was divided to occur over the course of 12 months in calendar quarterly increments, has been a great success as this mechanism to provide investors additional returns. This is the last quarterly dividend under this 2025 board approved plan and due to the success, we look forward to making the case for approval from the board of directors to extend the payment of this dividend another 12 months through the balance of 2026 and first quarter of 2027. Furthermore, as revenues from our investments expand, we will see if there is justification to increase this cash dividend amount, balanced against the Company’s pipeline of investments in royalty-bearing projects.”

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:

Thomas Sauve
Chief Executive Officer
www.royaltymgmtcorp.com
(646) 245-2465

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.

30.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Royalty Management Holding Corp.
United States
ISIN: US02369M1027
EQS News ID: 2268962

 
End of News EQS News Service

2268962  30.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American Acquisition Opportunity Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu American Acquisition Opportunity Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc Registered Shs -A- 4,12 -8,85% American Acquisition Opportunity Inc Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16:54 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:52 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen