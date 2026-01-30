EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation First Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation First Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend



30.01.2026 / 15:51 CET/CEST

The Fourth in a Series of Quarterly Cash Dividend Payments by the Company in the Amount of $0.0025 Per Share is Set for a Record Date of March 31, 2026, and a Payment Date of April 10, 2026

FISHERS, IN - January 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce that the Company has set the record date of March 31, 2026 for its next quarterly cash dividend payment to shareholders. Shareholders of the Company as of this record date will receive a cash dividend of $0.0025 per share, payable on April 10, 2026.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Cash dividends are another tool in our toolbox to provide investment returns to our shareholders. Our first annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share, which was divided to occur over the course of 12 months in calendar quarterly increments, has been a great success as this mechanism to provide investors additional returns. This is the last quarterly dividend under this 2025 board approved plan and due to the success, we look forward to making the case for approval from the board of directors to extend the payment of this dividend another 12 months through the balance of 2026 and first quarter of 2027. Furthermore, as revenues from our investments expand, we will see if there is justification to increase this cash dividend amount, balanced against the Company’s pipeline of investments in royalty-bearing projects.”

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

