American Acquisition Opportunit a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CU04 / ISIN: US02369M1027
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08.04.2026 15:20:11
EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Reports 2025 Audited Financial Results, Including an Increase in Year-Over-Year Revenues, Interest Income, and Investment Income of 431%
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EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
Total Revenues, Interest Income, and Income From Investment Increased to Over $5.1 Million From Year End 2024 of Approximately $965,000
Total Assets Grew Approximately 11% to Over $16.6 Million From Approximately $15 Million on December 31, 2024
In 2025, Company Commenced a $0.01 Per Common Share Annual Dividend to Shareholders That is Continuing Through 2026
FISHERS, IN - April 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce its operating and financial audited results for the year ending December 31, 2025.
Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “2025 was a year where we continued to strengthen our current portfolio holdings, position several of our current investments for liquidity and income potential, and initiate several new portfolio investments that have the possibility of providing outsized returns and income for our Company and its investors. One example of a new and exciting investment this past year was an agreement to work with ReElement Technologies to create several new patents surrounding new refining and separation technologies. ReElement is a leading refining company that has garnered much attention due to its novel technologies in this sector. While all intellectual property will be owned by ReElement, Royalty Management will have the right to receive royalties on refined element sales in exchange for its investment. We mention this new investment as we feel it’s an exciting development that has the potential to be a meaningful contribution to our portfolio and revenues and will allow RMCO to invest in more mining operations in the rare earth and critical mineral sector.”
Tom continued: “As we look forward to 2026 and beyond, we will continue to aggressively seek for new ways to both expand our current portfolio of investments and invest in new opportunities. While our investment mandate is not necessarily limited to certain sectors, we remain primarily interested in investments and exposure in the resource extraction sector and intellectual property surrounding resources. With our expanding portfolio in mines and technologies touching the rare earth element and critical minerals space, we feel that we are in a very strong position to reap the benefits of renewed interest within the United States to bring this sector and supply chain back to the domestic market.”
2025 Key Highlights Include:
Select Portfolio Holdings
Royalty Management has assembled an exciting portfolio of royalty and other assets which support growing or transitioning industries and are designed to generate near and medium term royalty and income streams. Some of the Company’s select portfolio holdings, including some of our key new investments initiated in 2025 include:
ReElement Technologies Corporation (Critical Mineral Investment) – New investment in patent creation in certain rare earth and critical mineral processing and refining. While the patent ownership is held at ReElement, RMCO receives a royalty on the sale of elements that are purified utilizing the patents filed under this agreement. in 2024 in return for an ongoing royalty from the use and revenue from the developed technologies.
ReElement Technologies Corporation (PGM Investment) - Existing investment in sponsored research and royalty agreement to develop low cost novel methods of purification of platinum group metals, silver, and Gold from recycled and ore feedstocks. RMCO started sponsoring research at ReElement Technologies in 2024 in return for an ongoing royalty from the use and revenue from the developed technologies.
RMC Environmental Service LLC - A wholly-owned, environmental service business line of RMCO that supports residential, municipal and commercial development in and around Hamilton County, Indiana. The company typically provides enough revenue and earnings to cover the majority, if not all, of the parent (Royalty Management Holding Corporation) company’s expenses.
The Vault Holding Corporation - Royalty Management has reorganized its wholly owned entity, The Vault Holding Corporation, to fos on invesmtnment has a substantial investment in the LBX utility based token that rewards the efficient cleanup of prior mining activities, and the Company has begun evaluating and investing in other alternative currencies such as Solana and Bitcoin for long term appreciation.
Ferrox Holdings Ltd. - A majority owner of the Tivani Project; ilmenite, iron, vanadium and phosphate project which is in an advance development stage. It is located in the long-term mining region of the Limpopo Province in South Africa. Ferrox is the holding company for several South African subsidiaries and is focus is on developing mineral resources in Sub Saharan Africa.
TR Mining – A high quality, Jamaica-based diversified mineral project with a focus on iron ore, titanium and vanadium with an initial estimated deposit of 212,925,000 tons of raw feedstock with an estimated 106,462,500 tons of ore body, based on an average of 50% magnetic material. TR Mining is 51% owned by American Infrastructure Corporation and 49% owned by TR Mining & Equipment Limited, where RMC owns a royalty interest from the sale of produced product from the operation.
Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML) - AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense. RMCO has an ownership interest in AML through its participation in their Series A round of capital raising.
Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER) - CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Heart Water, Inc. - Heart Water offers artisan alkaline rainwater with the aim of saving the depleting water resources. Heart Water is a cloud-harvested, nature-purified, and micro-filtered process, this is the purest alkaline water on the planet. The company has a unique process that utilizes ultraviolet light technology, multi-stage purification, and ozone oxidation, ensuring the naturally purest water available. RMCO owns convertible debt in Heart Water.
ROYALTY MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORPORATION
The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
ROYALTY MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORPORATION
The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
ROYALTY MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORPORATION
The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
About Royalty Management Holding Corporation
Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.
For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:
SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation
News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.
08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Royalty Management Holding Corp.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US02369M1027
|EQS News ID:
|2305266
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2305266 08.04.2026 CET/CEST
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