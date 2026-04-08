EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Reports 2025 Audited Financial Results, Including an Increase in Year-Over-Year Revenues, Interest Income, and Investment Income of 431%

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Reports 2025 Audited Financial Results, Including an Increase in Year-Over-Year Revenues, Interest Income, and Investment Income of 431%



08.04.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Total Revenues, Interest Income, and Income From Investment Increased to Over $5.1 Million From Year End 2024 of Approximately $965,000 Total Assets Grew Approximately 11% to Over $16.6 Million From Approximately $15 Million on December 31, 2024 In 2025, Company Commenced a $0.01 Per Common Share Annual Dividend to Shareholders That is Continuing Through 2026 FISHERS, IN - April 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce its operating and financial audited results for the year ending December 31, 2025. Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “2025 was a year where we continued to strengthen our current portfolio holdings, position several of our current investments for liquidity and income potential, and initiate several new portfolio investments that have the possibility of providing outsized returns and income for our Company and its investors. One example of a new and exciting investment this past year was an agreement to work with ReElement Technologies to create several new patents surrounding new refining and separation technologies. ReElement is a leading refining company that has garnered much attention due to its novel technologies in this sector. While all intellectual property will be owned by ReElement, Royalty Management will have the right to receive royalties on refined element sales in exchange for its investment. We mention this new investment as we feel it’s an exciting development that has the potential to be a meaningful contribution to our portfolio and revenues and will allow RMCO to invest in more mining operations in the rare earth and critical mineral sector.” Tom continued: “As we look forward to 2026 and beyond, we will continue to aggressively seek for new ways to both expand our current portfolio of investments and invest in new opportunities. While our investment mandate is not necessarily limited to certain sectors, we remain primarily interested in investments and exposure in the resource extraction sector and intellectual property surrounding resources. With our expanding portfolio in mines and technologies touching the rare earth element and critical minerals space, we feel that we are in a very strong position to reap the benefits of renewed interest within the United States to bring this sector and supply chain back to the domestic market.” 2025 Key Highlights Include: Total Revenues, Interest Income, and Income from Investments increased substantially by 431% from year end 2024 to just over $5.1 million for 2025, driven primarily from additional revenue obtained from new contractor services revenue obtained under the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, RMC Environmental Services LLC business.

Company commenced an annual $0.01 per share dividend to shareholders that was paid calendar quarterly in the amount of $0.025 per common share.

Stockholders’ Equity at year end 2025 was approximately $13.7 million, up slightly from $13.6 million at year end 2024.

Royalty Management filed a Form S-3 in 2025, which is a “shelf” registration of securities, which will allow the Company to opportunistically raise capital or utilize those securities for accretive acquisitions, as investment opportunities are evaluated. The Company has not made any draws or offerings under this Form S-3 as of year-end 2025.

Royalty Management formalized its various investments, holdings, and pipeline of opportunities in the crypto currency and datacenter sectors under its subsidiary, recently renamed The Vault Holdings Corporation, which initiated a capital raise in late 2025 in the form of convertible debt at this subsidiary, the proceeds of which will be used for expansion and growth at the Vault.

Initiated a new investment into development of patents and intellectual property around the separation and purification of critical minerals and rare earth elements, whereby Royalty Management will receive royalties on all sales and revenues derived from those patents. Select Portfolio Holdings Royalty Management has assembled an exciting portfolio of royalty and other assets which support growing or transitioning industries and are designed to generate near and medium term royalty and income streams. Some of the Company’s select portfolio holdings, including some of our key new investments initiated in 2025 include: ReElement Technologies Corporation (Critical Mineral Investment) – New investment in patent creation in certain rare earth and critical mineral processing and refining. While the patent ownership is held at ReElement, RMCO receives a royalty on the sale of elements that are purified utilizing the patents filed under this agreement. in 2024 in return for an ongoing royalty from the use and revenue from the developed technologies. ReElement Technologies Corporation (PGM Investment) - Existing investment in sponsored research and royalty agreement to develop low cost novel methods of purification of platinum group metals, silver, and Gold from recycled and ore feedstocks. RMCO started sponsoring research at ReElement Technologies in 2024 in return for an ongoing royalty from the use and revenue from the developed technologies. RMC Environmental Service LLC - A wholly-owned, environmental service business line of RMCO that supports residential, municipal and commercial development in and around Hamilton County, Indiana. The company typically provides enough revenue and earnings to cover the majority, if not all, of the parent (Royalty Management Holding Corporation) company’s expenses. The Vault Holding Corporation - Royalty Management has reorganized its wholly owned entity, The Vault Holding Corporation, to fos on invesmtnment has a substantial investment in the LBX utility based token that rewards the efficient cleanup of prior mining activities, and the Company has begun evaluating and investing in other alternative currencies such as Solana and Bitcoin for long term appreciation. Ferrox Holdings Ltd. - A majority owner of the Tivani Project; ilmenite, iron, vanadium and phosphate project which is in an advance development stage. It is located in the long-term mining region of the Limpopo Province in South Africa. Ferrox is the holding company for several South African subsidiaries and is focus is on developing mineral resources in Sub Saharan Africa. TR Mining – A high quality, Jamaica-based diversified mineral project with a focus on iron ore, titanium and vanadium with an initial estimated deposit of 212,925,000 tons of raw feedstock with an estimated 106,462,500 tons of ore body, based on an average of 50% magnetic material. TR Mining is 51% owned by American Infrastructure Corporation and 49% owned by TR Mining & Equipment Limited, where RMC owns a royalty interest from the sale of produced product from the operation. Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML) - AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense. RMCO has an ownership interest in AML through its participation in their Series A round of capital raising. Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER) - CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Heart Water, Inc. - Heart Water offers artisan alkaline rainwater with the aim of saving the depleting water resources. Heart Water is a cloud-harvested, nature-purified, and micro-filtered process, this is the purest alkaline water on the planet. The company has a unique process that utilizes ultraviolet light technology, multi-stage purification, and ozone oxidation, ensuring the naturally purest water available. RMCO owns convertible debt in Heart Water. ROYALTY MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Environmental Services $4,850,358 $686,230 Fee Income 9,558 30,859 Rental Income 90,000 90,000 TOTAL REVENUE 4,949,915 807,089 Cost of Revenue (4,145,139) (22,699) GROSS PROFIT 804,777 784,390 Intangibles Amortization Expense (56,846) (56,846) Depreciation Expense (1,586) (1,586) General and Administrative Expenses (781,842) (761,370) Professional Fees (258,120) (276,947) Total Operating Expenses (1,098,393) (1,096,748) NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (293,616) (312,359) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income 157,198 152,123 Income from Investment 12,736 5,491 Gain (Loss) on Warrant Fair Value Adjustment (584,132) 175,864 Interest Expense (19,075) (135,381) Total Other Income (Expense) (433,275) 198,098 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (726,891) $ (114,261) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Basic and Diluted 14,979,672 14,767,585 Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Ordinary Share $ (0.05) $ (0.01) The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ROYALTY MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $133,064 $114,138 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,662,408 180,880 Prepaid Insurance - 3,626 Interest Receivable 391,034 260,069 Fee Income Receivable 53,504 194,482 Total Current Assets 2,240,009 753,196 Investments in Corporations and LLCs 10,248,661 10,235,925 Convertible Notes Receivable 1,430,000 1,430,000 Notes Receivable 262,905 93,422 Due from Related Party - 316 Intangible Assets, Net 1,971,554 1,972,899 Restricted Cash 195,350 195,350 Tools, Machinery & Equipment, Net 2,246 3,832 Operating Lease Right-Of-Use Assets, Net 301,797 355,724 TOTAL ASSETS $16,652,522 $15,040,664 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts Payable - Related Party - $381,243 Accounts Payable 1,614,628 105,326 Due to Related Party - 1,500 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 36,996 33,490 Current Portion of Notes Payable - 250,000 Dividends Payable 37,852 - Returnable Deposit 27,000 - Accrued Expenses 258,949 218,377 Total Current Liabilities 1,975,426 989,935 Operating Lease Liabilities 308,402 326,248 Fair Value Liability of Public Warrants 682,889 98,756 TOTAL LIABILITIES $2,966,716 $1,414,940 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

(Note 15) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 - - Preferred Stock: $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,232,879 and 1,607,886 shares issued and outstanding, respectively as of the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 2,232,879 1,607,886 Common Stock: $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 15,149,655 and 14,958,817 shares issued and outstanding, as of the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 1,515 1,496 Dividends Declared (112,191) - Additional Paid-In Capital 11,058,906 10,784,754 Retained Earnings 504,698 1,231,588 Total Stockholders' Equity 13,685,807 13,625,724 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $16,652,522 $15,040,664 The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ROYALTY MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Operating Activities Net (Loss) Income $ (726,891) $ (114,261) Adjustments to Reconcile Net (Loss) Income to Net Cash Used in Operations: Amortization Expense of Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 39,587 4,887 Amortization of Intangibles 56,846 56,846 Bad Debt Expense 18,039 Depreciation Expense 1,586 1,586 Issuance of Preferred Shares for Service 243,750 1,607,886 Stock Compensation - Warrants 27,626 6,906 Fair Value Adjustment of Public Warrants 584,132 (58,828) Fair Value Adjustment of Private Warrants - (117,036) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (1,499,567) (110,558) Prepaid Insurance 3,626 (3,626) Rental Income Receivable - - Interest Receivable (130,965) (135,343) Fee Income Receivable 140,979 115,304 Accounts Payable - Related Party (381,243) - Accounts Payable 1,509,301 9,255 Due to Related Party (1,184) 1,184 Dividends Payable 37,852 - Deferred Income - (17,643) Returnable Deposit 27,000 - Accrued Expenses 40,572 (600,269) Net Cash Used in (Provided by) Operating Activities (8,952) 646,291 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Investments in Corporations and LLCs (12,736) (5,491) Investments in Convertible Notes Receivable - (30,000) Withdrawal from Notes Receivable 43,422 141,845 Investments in Notes Receivable (212,905) - Investment in Intangible Assets (55,500) (125,000) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (237,719) (18,646) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Preferred Shares Issued for Purchase of Debt 381,243 - Common Shares Repurchased (105,000) (28,687) Shares Issued for Private Sale of Restricted Common Stock 50,000 - Shares Issued for Conversion of Notes Payable 301,545 - Proceeds from Notes Payable - 1,040,000 Payments on Notes Payable (250,000) (20,000) Payments on Convertible Notes - (1,681,755) Dividends Paid to Shareholders (112,191) - Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 265,597 (690,443) Net Change in Cash 18,925 (62,798) Cash - Beginning of Period 309,488 372,286 Cash - End of Period $ 328,414 $ 309,488 Supplemental Information Cash Paid for Interest - - Cash Paid for Taxes - - The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. About Royalty Management Holding Corporation Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465 SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.

08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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