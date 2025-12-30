EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation's Subsidiary, The Vault Holdings Corporation, to Launch Private Capital Raise to Expand Operations

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Conducted at The Vault Holdings Corporation Subsidiary Level, Proceeds From the Financing Will Be Used to Acquire Infrastructure and Cryptocurrency Machines for Its Digital Strategy

Management and Existing Investors in Royalty Management Have Committed to Participate in the Funding Round

FISHERS, IN - December 30, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, The Vault Holdings Corporation (or “The Vault”), has filed a Form D with the SEC to begin a private capital round for expansion of its bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and digital strategy platform located at two of its initially controlled sites. The Vault is tasked with a mission of investing in, and expanding its holdings of, the growing datacenter, artificial intelligence (or AI), and alternative currency mining space and has started initial expansion at its first two sites, located Marion, Indiana and Noblesville, Indiana

Should the company be successful in raising this round of private capital, The Vault will utilize the proceeds primarily to purchase crypto mining equipment that will be used to generate revenue and income, which is part of The Vault’s broad strategy of investment within the data center, AI, and alternative currency mining sectors. In support of this strategy, The Vault is in the process of securing low-cost industrial energy usage rates that incorporate economic riders alongside negotiated power contracts that involve pooling energy usage with other companies, thereby optimizing energy use and lowering cost structure.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are excited to have The Vault in a position to embark on a round of private capital investment in order to expand its technology footprint, equipment purchases, and infrastructure investment to support its digital strategy platform. The Vault is able to work with the other adjacent industrial tenants to combine their energy use into one low-cost power contract, utilizing local incentives to negotiate more favorable energy rates that also result in local job creation and value for all parties under the energy contract. The two initial sites we have selected in Indiana, the cities of Marion and Noblesville, have already been identified through a comprehensive study performed by third parties to have favorable electrical utility support. Furthermore, the sites possess both existing structures and industrial outdoor storage features, giving us the flexibility to deploy a variety of income-producing assets.”

Tom continued, “As the investment thesis around this core Company theme solidified, it made perfect sense to consolidate RMCO’s various investments in the datacenter, AI, and alternative currencies space within one company that can provide a focused vehicle for growth and monetization in this sector. This initiative, combined with our recent rare earth refining IP partnership with ReElement, puts us in a favorable spot to capitalize on targeted sector growth through low-cost cashflow generation.”

The private capital raise by The Vault will have no dilutive effects on the capitalization or shareholders of its parent company, Royalty Management, as any capital raised will be at the subsidiary level, The Vault. Through The Vault, RMCO intends to grow its investment and focus on datacenter, AI, and alternative currency assets through a variety of business lines and investments:

1. Deploy The Vault’s own servers and equipment at properties through new equipment purchases and site investment. The Vault will generate its own alternative currency income and return from these assets.

2. Leasing The Vault controlled assets, such as real estate, buildings, infrastructure, and electrical rate contracts, to third parties that will build and deploy datacenters and similar infrastructure. In return, The Vault will receive rental and royalty income, with the potential to receive additional consideration in the form of alternative currencies that are mined using these controlled assets.

3. Acquire and invest in other properties and assets within this sector, including those that manufacture datacenter, server equipment, and other hardware that supports the growth in this sector.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

About The Vault Holdings Corporation

The Vault Holdings Corporation (a wholly owned subsidiary of RMCO) is a digital strategy platform that utilizes combined resources of other industrial operations to lower energy rates and optimize power usage, targeting investment in artificial intelligence, data center and alternative currency mining sector. The business is focused on using cash flow and capital to acquire machines that generate near-term cash flow given the low entry point of its existing facilities and infrastructure. More information can be found at: https://www.thevaultholdings.com/ and X

