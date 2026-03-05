EQS-News: Rubean AG increases revenue by 100 percent to €3.8 million in 2025

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Expansion

Rubean AG increases revenue by 100 percent to €3.8 million in 2025



05.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Revenue of the FinTech company doubles again

Significant increase in user numbers

Over 100,000 users for the first time

Munich, March 5, 2026. The FinTech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) has continued its strong revenue growth in the past fiscal year. After doubling in 2024 compared to 2023, consolidated revenue rose again by almost 100 percent in 2025, from EUR 1.94 million to EUR 3.82 million, according to preliminary figures. The revenue is largely attributable to one-time sales. In addition, the total number of users has increased, exceeding the 100,000 mark at the turn of the year.

Rubean is benefiting from the growing number of 19 connected banks and acquirers, which are ensuring the increasing spread of Rubean's SoftPOS solution. In addition to its domestic market, Rubean is achieving growing sales primarily in Spain, Eastern Europe, and the United Kingdom. First steps have been taken overseas (North and South America). The Rubean SoftPOS solution is increasingly being used by delivery services, especially large parcel delivery organizations, as well as in retail, supermarkets, hospitality, and roadside assistance. Every day, up to 100,000 payment transactions are already being processed with the Rubean app via the Rubean SaaS platform.

In the reporting year, the focus was again on expanding the company with further product development and, above all, sales. "Significant further developments and connections to new banks and acquirers of the fully certified platform have ultimately shifted the monthly break-even point to the current year 2026," says Co-CEO Jochen Pielage. "In the 2026 fiscal year, which has gotten off to a good start, we expect strong growth again, at least in the high double-digit percentage range."

The final figures for the 2025 fiscal year will be presented at the company's Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for July 8, 2026. The formal invitation with the agenda will be sent out at a later date in due time and form.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants. This includes the mobile SoftPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants and suppliers to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers, and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only SoftPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com.

