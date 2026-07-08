EQS-News: Rubean AG Is Growing Increasingly Profitably

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Annual Results

Rubean AG Is Growing Increasingly Profitably



08.07.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Rubean AG Is Growing Increasingly Profitably Management expects consolidated revenue of 5.0 million to 6.0 million euros for 2026, up from 3.71 million euros in the previous year

Revenue rose by over 50 percent to 2.4 million euros in the first half of the year

The share of recurring revenue is expected to more than double in 2026

Positive earnings expected in 2027

Munich, July 8, 2026. The Executive Board of the rapidly growing FinTech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) expects revenue to continue to grow significantly. In the current year, consolidated revenue is expected to rise to between 5.0 million and 6.0 million euros, up from 3.71 million euros in the previous year, said Co-CEO Jochen Pielage at the annual shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday in Munich. In the first half of the year, revenue grew by about 50 percent to 2.4 million euros. Pielage emphasized that recurring

revenue—that is, fees for the use of Rubean’s SoftPOS software—is growing strongly. “ Half of the 2026 annual revenue will already come from the particularly profitable recurring revenue. That is significantly more than in the previous year,” Pielage continued.



This positive trend will also continue in 2027. “Thanks to the continued significant growth in recurring revenue, we will reach monthly breakeven in 2027 and close the entire year with a positive net income for the first time.”



Rubean implements traditional card readers—the ones customers use to pay at a retailer—as a software app. The software point-of-sale terminals can be replicated as needed without the logistical overhead of additional hardware. In this way, Rubean enables small and large retailers, the restaurant industry, delivery services, and other retail companies to accept cashless and mobile payments, and is already a market leader in Germany and Spain.



In many other European countries, such as Switzerland, France, and the United Kingdom, Rubean has already successfully entered the market with the support of major banks and payment service providers. The same applies to North and South America. “We now work with 19 major banks, including the German Sparkassen, BBVA in Spain, and Commerzbank, as well as internationally active payment service providers in Europe and in North and South America,” Pielage continued at the annual general meeting. “The groundwork has been laid for expanding a very successful sales operation, especially with the help of my new colleague on the Executive Board, Stephan Kück,” said Pielage.



About Rubean: Rubean AG, based in Munich, is a leading provider of software-only point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers, and large retail chains across Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter trading venues and XETRA. For more information, please visit www.rubean.com



If you have any questions, please contact:



german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com



Jochen Pielage

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München

+49 89 357560

jochen.pielage@rubean.com

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