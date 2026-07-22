EQS-News: Rubean AG: SofTPOS App now available on over 150,000 active terminals

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Development of Sales

Rubean AG: SofTPOS App now available on over 150,000 active terminals



22.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Rubean AG: SofTPOS app now available on over 150,000 active terminals Number of users nearly doubled year-over-year

Recurring revenue is expected to more than double in 2026 Munich, July 22, 2026. Usage of the payment acceptance software from the rapidly expanding fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, Symbol R1B:GR) is growing by leaps and bounds. As of today, the number of active terminals running Rubean’s SoftPOS app has risen to over 150,000. That is nearly double the figure from the previous year (early July 2025: approximately 80,000 terminals). “The significant increase in user numbers underscores our recently published forecast regarding the Rubean Group’s revenue and earnings performance,” says Rubean Co-CEO Jochen Pielage.



At the annual shareholders’ meeting in early July, the Executive Board forecasted an increase in consolidated revenue this year to between 5.0 million and 6.0 million euros, up from 3.71 million euros in the previous year. Recurring revenue is expected to more than double in 2026. “Thanks to the continued significant growth in the use of our SoftPOS app, we will reach monthly breakeven in 2027 and close the entire year with a positive net income for the first time,” emphasized Co-CEO Stephan Kück.



Rubean implements the traditional card readers—which customers use to pay at retailers—as a software app. The software point-of-sale terminals can be replicated as needed without the logistical overhead of additional hardware. In this way, Rubean enables small and large retailers, the food service industry, delivery services, and other commercial enterprises to accept cashless and mobile payments, and is already a market leader in Germany and Spain.



About Rubean: Rubean AG, based in Munich, is a leading provider of software-only point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers, and large retail chains throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter trading venues and XETRA. For more information, please visit www.rubean.com



If you have any questions, please contact:



german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com



Jochen Pielage

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

jochen.pielage@rubean.com

22.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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