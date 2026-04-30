EQS-News: Rubean AG Starts 2026 with Continued Strong Growth

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Development of Sales

Rubean AG Starts 2026 with Continued Strong Growth



30.04.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Rubean AG Starts 2026 with Continued Strong Growth

The fintech company’s revenue rose to €1.5 million in the first quarter, up from €345,000 in the same quarter of the previous year

Munich, April 30th, 2026. The FinTech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, Symbol R1B:GR) has started the new fiscal year 2026 with strong growth. According to preliminary figures, consolidated revenue rose to €1.5 million in the first three months of the year (same quarter last year: €0.345 million). Revenue stems in part from one-time sales in the form of hardware for users of the Rubean payment acceptance solution and, to an increasing extent, from recurring revenue from the use of the Rubean solution.

In addition to the domestic market, Rubean is generating growing revenue in Spain, Eastern Europe, and the United Kingdom. The Benelux countries and France are currently in a pilot phase. The company is supported by 19 connected banks and acquirers, which are driving the increasing adoption of Rubean’s SoftPOS solution. The Rubean offering is increasingly being used by delivery and courier organizations, as well as in retail, supermarkets, the hospitality industry, roadside assistance, and by many small merchants across Europe.

“We have further optimized our solution and, in addition, connected new banks and acquirers to our fully certified platform,” says Co-CEO Jochen Pielage. “All customers are now using the same technology, which makes it easier for us to provide new features to all customers more simply and quickly. Since we continue to maintain strict cost control and the SaaS platform does not incur additional costs as usage increases, we are getting closer to breaking even on a monthly basis.”

About Rubean: Rubean AG, based in Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants. This includes the mobile SoftPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants and suppliers to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers, and smaller merchants across Europe and is the only SoftPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter trading venues and XETRA. Further information is also available at www.rubean.com.

For further inquiries, please contact:

german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com

Jochen Pielage

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

jochen.pielage@rubean.com