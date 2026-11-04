Rubean Aktie

Rubean ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 512080 / ISIN: DE0005120802

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04.11.2026 08:59:33

EQS-News: Rubean AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Rubean AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase

04.11.2026 / 08:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rubean AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase

  • Capital increase expanded
  • 556,333 new shares from authorized capital placed
  • Subscription price of 4.50 euros per share
  • Funding for significant growth opportunities

Munich, November 4, 2026. The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), has successfully completed its capital increase within a short timeframe. The targeted volume was exceeded, as 556,333 shares were placed. Originally, the issuance of up to 500,000 new shares had been planned. The subscription price was 4.50 euros per new share. This will provide the company with just over 2.5 million euros in cash.

The capital increase was carried out as part of a prospectus-free placement, partially utilizing the existing Authorized Capital 2025/I. Montega Markets acted as sole bookrunner for the capital increase. “The order book, which was oversubscribed in a short period of time, underscores the high level of investor interest in Rubean’s technology and growth prospects,” Montega stated. The existing share capital of 4,939,459 euros increases to 5,495,792 euros.

“The new funds will help us capitalize on our significant growth opportunities,” said Rubean CEO Jochen Pielage. “We can expect significantly increasing acceptance and a sharp rise in user numbers in our target markets of Europe and North and South America.” Rubean AG is now partnered with over 20 financial service providers and banks that recommend the Rubean SoftPOS payment acceptance solution to their customers. Rubean’s mobile SoftPOS solution enables merchants, transportation companies, and numerous mobile service providers to accept card payments directly on their smartphones or tablets without the need for an additional device.

About Rubean: Munich-based Rubean AG has developed a technologically and regulatory-compliant payment platform that enables merchants, partners, and integrators to accept card payments on mobile devices via the Rubean SoftPOS app. In particular, the platform enables various banks and acquirers to use local and global card systems, as well as enterprise applications and value-added services, with high availability, scalability, and security. After years of investment in research and development, the Rubean solution is in daily use in large-scale deployments, has proven its worth, and is now entering the next phase of development and scaling. For more information: www.rubean.com.

If you have any questions, please contact:

german communications AG
Joerg Bretschneider
Boehmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com

 

Jochen Pielage     
Rubean AG     
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich
+49 89 357560    
jochen.pielage@rubean.com


04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18
EQS News ID: 2427968

 
End of News EQS News Service

2427968  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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