EQS-News: Rubean and GLS-Spain improve the parcel delivery service with advanced tap-to-pay solution on the parcel delivery mobile devices

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Product Launch

Rubean and GLS-Spain improve the parcel delivery service with advanced tap-to-pay solution on the parcel delivery mobile devices



30.10.2023 / 11:33 CET/CEST

With the Rubean PhonePOS solution, GLS delivery team can now accept card payments on their mobile logistic devices using advanced and secure technology.

Munich, October 30, 2023. Rubean AG, a FinTech company (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR), Munich, and GLS Spain, a Spanish leading parcel delivery company, deployed the Rubean PhonePOS solution to GLS Spain logistics mobile application, used by 5.000 drivers to deliver parcels across the country.

Dr Hermann Geupel, CEO of Rubean AG said: "We are delighted to work with GLS Spain team and help them to quickly integrate our solution for Black Friday and Holidays campaigns in record time. PhonePOS is designed to address our customers’ short time-to-market needs”.

The Rubean app is a pure software-based and FULL-SDK certified card acceptance solution for mobile phones, tablets and handhelds. Also known as softPOS, it enables the driver to accept card payments on the device already in use instead of carrying and accepting cash. This results in increased operational efficiencies through shorter payment times and the integration with the finance and logistic systems of GLS Spain.

Roberto Martínez, GLS CFO added: “The Black Friday and Christmas campaigns are a challenge due to the high volume of eCommerce purchases and, at the same time, an opportunity to continue offering a quality service and a good user experience to our customers. From now on, thanks to the solution developed together with Rubean, deliveries will be more agile, delivery staff will be able to accept fast card payments and the shopping experience will be more satisfactory, by adding a new solution for the reception of the shipment.”

About Rubean:

Rubean AG (Symbol: R1B, ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution called PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for another device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants across Europe and is the only softPOS solution to support the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter markets and XETRA.

About GLS:

GLS Spain is a subsidiary of the GLS Group, a leading provider of national and international parcel, freight forwarding and express services in 40 countries. Thanks to its extensive network of logistics centers and extensive local market knowledge, GLS customers receive a high-quality, personalized and flexible service, not only in Europe but also beyond its borders. As a group, GLS generated record revenues of €5,4 billion in 2022-2023 and delivered 862 million parcels.

In Spain, the GLS network has nearly 600 of its own centers and agencies, supported by more than 5.300 Parcel Shops, approximately 4.800 delivery vehicles and 510 long-distance trucks. GLS Spain currently employs around 1.600 professionals.

Since 2021, GLS Spain has been a signatory partner of the United Nations Global Compact, thus reinforcing its commitment to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the development of its activity.

For more information, please visit the website gls-spain.es

If you have any questions, please contact:

german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com

Dr. Hermann Geupel

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

hermann.geupel@rubean.com