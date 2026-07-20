EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND appoints Alexandre Charpiot as President EMEA

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SAF-HOLLAND appoints Alexandre Charpiot as President EMEA



20.07.2026 / 10:44 CET/CEST

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SAF-HOLLAND appoints Alexandre Charpiot as President EMEA

Long-time SAF-HOLLAND manager to take over as head of the EMEA region effective September 1, 2026

Bessenbach, July 20, 2026. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world’s leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, has appointed Alexandre Charpiot as the new President EMEA, effective September 1, 2026. He succeeds Christoph Günter, who will be taking on a new leadership role outside the SAF-HOLLAND Group.

Christoph Günter has played a key role in shaping the development of the EMEA region over the past nearly seven years. As President EMEA and member of the executive team, he was responsible for the SAF-HOLLAND Group’s largest regional business. His tenure included, among other things, the successful integration of Haldex in the EMEA region and the development of new growth opportunities in strategically important markets.

„Christoph Günter has successfully led and further developed the EMEA region in recent years. On behalf of the entire management team, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to him for his trust and cooperation, and I wish him all the best and continued success in his professional and personal future“, says Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE.

Alexandre Charpiot, an experienced executive with many years of service at the company, is taking over responsibility for the EMEA region. Since joining the company in 2009, he has held various leadership positions in the original equipment and aftermarket businesses. In addition to overseeing the aftermarket business, he also managed related subareas such as logistics, purchasing, and product management.

In the years that followed, he led both the aftermarket and original equipment businesses in the EMEA region. Since 2022, as Vice President Sales OEM EMEA, he has led sales activities in the original equipment business, overseen European subsidiaries, and played a key role in the integration of Haldex, Tecma, and Assali Stefen.

Thanks to his extensive experience in the commercial vehicle industry, his long-standing collaboration with international customers, and his strong sales expertise, Alexandre Charpiot is ideally positioned to continue the region’s successful development. In various leadership roles, he has made significant contributions to the further development of the European business and to the integration of the sales activities of SAF-HOLLAND and Haldex.

In his new role, Alexandre Charpiot will systematically align the EMEA region with the strategic goals of the drive2030 strategy. The focus will be on further strengthening the company’s market position, continuously optimizing operational performance, and systematically pursuing additional growth opportunities across the product portfolio.

Contact:

Dana Unger

VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 949

dana.unger@safholland.de

Alexander Pöschl

Senior Manager, Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Phone: +49 6095 301 117

alexander.poeschl@safholland.de

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, and buses. An average of around 5,600 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of approximately EUR 1.73 billion in 2025.

The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2025.

SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers’ service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network.