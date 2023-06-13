EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND: Promissory note for refinancing purposes successfully placed

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Financing

SAF-HOLLAND: Promissory note for refinancing purposes successfully placed



13.06.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAF-HOLLAND: Promissory note for refinancing purposes successfully placed

Volume of EUR 105 million successfully placed

Individual tranches with maturities of three, five and seven years; interest rates at the lower end of the respective marketing range

Bessenbach (Germany), June 13, 2023. +++ SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, today successfully placed a promissory note transaction with a volume of EUR 105 million via its subsidiary SAF-HOLLAND GmbH.



The tranches of the promissory note have both fixed and variable interest rates with maturities of three, five and seven years. The entire volume was allocated with interest rates at the lower end of the respective marketing range. Valuta has been today, June 13, 2023.



The issue contributes to the optimisation of borrowing costs, the maturity profile as well as the further broadening of SAF-HOLLAND Group's investor base.



The proceeds of the issue are earmarked for the refinancing of existing bank debt, raised during the acquisition of Haldex AB.



Frank Lorenz-Dietz, CFO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, commented on the successful placement: "The promissory note placed today demonstrates the high level of confidence that SAF-HOLLAND enjoys as a borrower with promissory note investors. We were able to secure very advantageous financing costs, which will become even more attractive as we continue to reduce our leverage, i.e. the ratio of net financial debt to EBITDA. The proceeds from the issue strengthen our financial flexibility and are an important building block in our long-term financing strategy.



The transaction was accompanied by Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale as Sole Lead Arranger. Noerr LLP acted as legal advisor to SAF-HOLLAND GmbH.



Contact:

Fabian Giese

Interim Head of Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 904

fabian.giese.ext@safholland.de

Alexander Pöschl

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 117

alexander.poeschl@safholland.de

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of suspension-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. Around 5,900 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry today, generating sales of approximately EUR 1.6 billion in 2022.The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers, fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, semi-trailers and trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit www.safholland.com.