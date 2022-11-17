EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE appoints Frank Lorenz-Dietz, a financial expert with many years of industry experience, as new Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SAF-HOLLAND SE appoints Frank Lorenz-Dietz, a financial expert with many years of industry experience, as new Chief Financial Officer



17.11.2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST

Bessenbach, Germany, November 17, 2022. The Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE has appointed Frank Lorenz-Dietz as Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2023. He succeeds Wilfried Trepels, who has held the office on an interim basis since May 2022, following the departure of Inka Koljonen. Frank Lorenz-Dietz will be responsible for Finance, Accounting and Controlling, Corporate Audit, IT, Legal and Compliance, Strategic Projects as well Investor Relations / Corporate Communications and ESG. Wilfried Trepels will remain available to SAF-HOLLAND until the end of March 2023 to ensure a smooth transition and until then remain responsible for Group Consolidation, Controlling & Tax, Global Finance (incl. regions) and Investor Relations / Corporate Communications.



The 49-year-old Frank Lorenz-Dietz holds a degree in industrial engineering from the Technical University of Ilmenau, majoring in electrical engineering, power engineering and business administration. He began his career at Robert Bosch GmbH in 1998 and until 2015 held various staff and management positions with a focus on finance and IT within what is now the Mobility Solutions business unit. In addition, he was responsible at an operating level for several years as Head of Finance and Controlling at the Treto production facility of Robert Bosch in Spain and was subsequently responsible for Controlling at the Starter Motors and Generators division of Robert Bosch GmbH.



In 2016 he took on the position of Vice President Finance and Controlling at the Starter Motors and Generators division, which was spun-off from the Bosch Group and built up an efficient global organisation comprising the finance, consolidation and treasury functions.

With the sale of the division to a consortium of Chinese investors, he moved to the newly named SEG Automotive Germany GmbH at the end of 2017 and from 2019 managed the continued transformation and integration of the finance department and global IT in his capacity as Chief Financial Officer. He led the company safely through the difficult fiscal year 2020, which was marked by COVID-19 and implemented the turnaround at SEG Automotive with great success with the help of an extensive efficiency improvement program.

With Mr. Lorenz-Dietz we win a proven financial expert with operational industry experience and expertise in M&A and integration. We are very happy that he is joining us and wish him every success in his new role, states Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE.

The CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, Alexander Geis adds, Frank Lorenz-Dietz possesses exactly the experience and skills that we are looking for to address the upcoming tasks of integrating the Swedish braking systems specialist Haldex into the SAF-HOLLAND Group and further improving the profitability of the Group. Especially with his international experience, he is a real reinforcement for our Management Board team. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Wilfried Trepels for his excellent and trusting cooperation and especially for his important contribution to the successful acquisition of Haldex AB.

Frank Lorenz-Dietz Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer (from Jan. 1, 2023)

Download Photo Frank Lorenz-Dietz, CFO SAF-HOLLAND SE @ https://corporate.safholland.com/en/news-media/media/management-board

Contact

Stephan Haas

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 6095 301 803

ir@safholland.de

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,700 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.