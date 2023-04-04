|
04.04.2023 14:51:34
EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Jurate Keblyte becomes new member of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE
|
EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Jurate Keblyte becomes new member of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE
Jurate Keblyte is a member of the Management Board and CFO of the listed company GRAMMER AG, Ursensollen, Germany. She is responsible for Accounting & Controlling, Finance & Treasury, Investor Relations, Human Resources, Legal & Compliance as well as IT and Risk Management.
Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE, comments: We consider ourselves fortunate to have won Jurate Keblyte for our Board. She brings years of financial expertise combined with extensive know-how from the automotive supply industry and other manufacturing industries. Based on her international background and corporate governance experience at listed companies, she is ideal as new appointment to the Supervisory Board. We look forward to working with her and propose to the Annual General Meeting that she be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board beyond the expiration of her court appointment.
Jurate Keblyte holds a Master of Science in Management and Economics. In 2001 she began her professional career at Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, where she held various positions in the Controlling department. In 2010, she moved to the finance department of KUKA AG and, in her last position from 2013 to 2017, served as a member of the Executive Board and CFO of the KUKA Robotics Division. From 2018 to 2019, Jurate Keblyte was Chief Financial and Operating Officer at Baltics Yachts OY Ab Ltd. in Jakobstad, Finland. In August 2019, Jurate Keblyte was appointed to the Management Board of GRAMMER AG as the CFO.
Contact:
Stephan Haas
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications
Tel: +49 6095 301 803
About SAF-HOLLAND
SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of suspension-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers, fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, semi-trailers and trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 5,900 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit www.safholland.com.
Contact:
Stephan Haas
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-803
ir@safholland.de
04.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6095 301-617
|E-mail:
|ir@safholland.de
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SAFH001
|WKN:
|SAFH00
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1601089
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1601089 04.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!