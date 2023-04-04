Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 14:51:34

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Jurate Keblyte becomes new member of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Jurate Keblyte becomes new member of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE

04.04.2023 / 14:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jurate Keblyte becomes new member of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE
 

  • District Court of Aschaffenburg appoints Jurate Keblyte to succeed Martina Merz, who retired from the Supervisory Board in December 2022
  • Candidate proposed for election to the Supervisory Board at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2023


Bessenbach (Germany), April 4, 2023. SAF-HOLLAND SE (SAF-HOLLAND), one of the worlds leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, today announced that Jurate Keblyte has been appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board by the District Court of Aschaffenburg, effective April 3, 2023. The court appointment was necessary following the resignation of Martina Merz from the Companys Supervisory Board, effective December 12, 2022, leaving the Supervisory Board short-staffed for a period of over three months. The Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE plans to propose to the Companys Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 23, 2023, that Jurate Keblyte be elected for the remaining term of office of the Supervisory Board members that runs until the end of the Annual General Meeting resolving on the discharge of the members for the 2023 financial year.

 

Jurate Keblyte is a member of the Management Board and CFO of the listed company GRAMMER AG, Ursensollen, Germany. She is responsible for Accounting & Controlling, Finance & Treasury, Investor Relations, Human Resources, Legal & Compliance as well as IT and Risk Management.

 

Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE, comments: We consider ourselves fortunate to have won Jurate Keblyte for our Board. She brings years of financial expertise combined with extensive know-how from the automotive supply industry and other manufacturing industries. Based on her international background and corporate governance experience at listed companies, she is ideal as new appointment to the Supervisory Board. We look forward to working with her and propose to the Annual General Meeting that she be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board beyond the expiration of her court appointment.

 

Jurate Keblyte holds a Master of Science in Management and Economics. In 2001 she began her professional career at Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, where she held various positions in the Controlling department. In 2010, she moved to the finance department of KUKA AG and, in her last position from 2013 to 2017, served as a member of the Executive Board and CFO of the KUKA Robotics Division. From 2018 to 2019, Jurate Keblyte was Chief Financial and Operating Officer at Baltics Yachts OY Ab Ltd. in Jakobstad, Finland. In August 2019, Jurate Keblyte was appointed to the Management Board of GRAMMER AG as the CFO.

 

 

Contact:

Stephan Haas

Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 803

ir@safholland.de

 

 

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of suspension-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers, fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, semi-trailers and trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 5,900 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit www.safholland.com.


 

 


