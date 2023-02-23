|
EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Polish antitrust authority gives green light for SAF-HOLLAND SE's takeover of Swedish braking systems specialist HALDEX AB
Polish antitrust authority gives green light for SAF-HOLLAND SE's takeover of Swedish braking systems specialist HALDEX AB
Bessenbach (Germany), February 23, 2023 +++ The Polish antitrust authority has approved the takeover of the Swedish braking system and EBS specialist HALDEX AB by SAF-HOLLAND SE, the axle and suspension systems manufacturer based in Bessenbach (Germany). Prior to this, the German and US antitrust authorities had already declared their approval. Now with the approval of the Polish authority, all of the required approvals under antitrust law have been obtained.
Already on June 8, 2022, SAF-HOLLAND SE had announced a recommended cash offer to the shareholders of HALDEX AB to acquire all of their shares at an offer price of SEK 66 per share in cash.
About SAF-HOLLAND
SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,700 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.
