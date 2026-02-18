EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary results for fiscal year 2025 show solid profitability in a challenging market environment

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary results for fiscal year 2025 show solid profitability in a challenging market environment



18.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary results for fiscal year 2025 show solid profitability in a challenging market environment

Group sales amount to around EUR 1,734 million (previous year: EUR 1,876.7 million)

Adjusted EBIT margin at 9.5% (previous year: 10.1%)

Bessenbach, February 18, 2026. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, today published preliminary, as yet unaudited results for fiscal year 2025.

Sales development impacted by weak original equipment markets

In fiscal year 2025, Group sales totaled approximately EUR 1,734 million, representing a decline of around 8% compared to the previous year (EUR 1,876.7 million). This was mainly due to significantly reduced demand in the original equipment business, particularly in the Americas and APAC regions.

In organic terms – i.e. adjusted for currency and acquisition effects – Group sales declined by around 7%. Negative currency effects additionally impacted sales development by almost 2%.

The aftermarket business, which is more resilient in economic cycles, continued to perform robustly in fiscal year 2025, partially offsetting the decline in the original equipment business. Its share of sales rose to around 40% of consolidated sales, corresponding to sales of around EUR 689 million (previous year: 37.9% or EUR 711.9 million). This was driven by the increased product population in the market, coupled with weaker demand in the original equipment business in the reporting year.

In contrast, the share of sales in the original equipment business declined in both customer segments. The original equipment trailer segment accounted for sales of around EUR 834 million (previous year: EUR 915.6 million), which corresponds to a share of around 48% (previous year: 48.8%). The Truck original equipment business segment generated sales of around EUR 211 million (previous year: EUR 249.2 million), accounting for around 12% of consolidated sales. Overall, sales in the original equipment business amounted to around EUR 1,045 million, or around 60% of group sales (previous year: 62.1% or EUR 1,164.8 million).

Profitability remains at a solid level despite decline in sales

Adjusted EBIT declined to around EUR 164 million in fiscal year 2025 (previous year: EUR 190.5 million), resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.5% (previous year: 10.1%). Higher restructuring expenses and negative currency effects had a dampening impact. On the other hand, the consistent adjustment of cost structures to the lower sales level, a favorable product mix with a higher proportion of the high margin aftermarket business, and the continued realization of synergy effects from the integration of Haldex had a positive effect.

Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of SAF-HOLLAND SE, summarizes: "The 2025 fiscal year was marked by significantly weaker original equipment markets. In this challenging environment, we once again demonstrated the resilience of our business model. Through consistent cost management, the targeted adjustment of our structures, and the further increase in the share of the more cyclically independent aftermarket business, we have succeeded in securing profitability at a solid level. On this basis, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the market while continuing to act reliably for our customers."

EMEA region: Highest-revenue region with robust profitability

From a regional perspective, the EMEA region increased its share of sales in fiscal year 2025 to around 51% of group sales (previous year: 47.0%), thus maintaining its position as the largest sales region within SAF-HOLLAND. Revenue amounted to around EUR 884 million, slightly exceeding the previous year's level (previous year: EUR 882.8 million). In organic terms, the development was characterized by subdued demand in the original equipment business, particularly in the trailer segment.

Adjusted EBIT for the EMEA region reached around EUR 72 million (previous year: EUR 77.1 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.2% (previous year: 8.7%). Negative currency effects and a higher share of intra-group overhead costs, which was allocated to the region due to its increased share of sales, had a particularly negative impact. On the other hand, the continuing increase in the share of the more cyclically independent aftermarket business had a positive effect on earnings.

Americas region: Double-digit margin despite significant decline in sales

The Americas region recorded a significant decline in sales in fiscal year 2025, which was primarily attributable to a sharp downturn in the truck and trailer original equipment markets due to investment restraint in connection with US tariff policy. Sales fell to around EUR 649 million, representing a decline of approximately 13% compared with the previous year (EUR 747.3 million). This includes negative currency effects of around 4%.

Despite these conditions, the Americas region achieved an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.8% (previous year: 11.3%), underscoring its strong operating performance. Adjusted EBIT amounted to around EUR 70 million (previous year: EUR 84.4 million). Additional procurement costs resulting from the US tariff policy were offset during the course of the year through consistent cost management and gradual price adjustments. The continued high proportion of the aftermarket business also had a positive impact on profitability.

APAC region: Solid profitability in a challenging market environment

The APAC region was particularly affected by weak demand in India and Southeast Asia in fiscal year 2025. Sales fell by around 18% to around EUR 201 million (previous year: EUR 246.6 million). The main reasons for this were lower demand for trailer components in the Indian original equipment business, pronounced investment restraint in Southeast Asia, and declining business with customers in the mining industry.

Adjusted EBIT for the APAC region amounted to just over EUR 22 million (previous year: EUR 29.0 million), resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.8% (previous year: 11.7%). The reduction in the margin is mainly attributable to lower fixed cost coverage in the original equipment business. Nevertheless, the region was able to close the year with a double-digit EBIT margin for the fourth year in a row.

Investment volume adjusted to market conditions

Against the backdrop of lower sales, SAF-HOLLAND consistently adjusted its investment activities in fiscal year 2025 without losing sight of strategically relevant growth initiatives. Investments in property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets amounted to around EUR 52 million, which was significantly below the previous year's figure of EUR 57.4 million.

The investment ratio amounted to around 3.0% (previous year: 3.1%) of group sales, underscoring the disciplined use of capital in a challenging market environment. In 2025, investments focused on measures to increase production efficiency, the integration of the Gunite product portfolio in the US, preparations for the new production site in Rowlett, Texas, USA, and targeted capacity expansions.

Frank Lorenz-Dietz, Member of the Management Board and CFO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, comments: "In a challenging market environment with significantly lower sales in the original equipment business, our focus was clearly on earnings quality and securing our financial stability. With an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.5%, we have once again demonstrated our operational resilience. At the same time, we have succeeded in consistently managing investments and costs."

SAF-HOLLAND will publish the final, audited figures with detailed information on the segments, the sustainability report, the outlook for fiscal year 2026, and the dividend proposal for fiscal year 2025 in its annual report on March 19, 2026. A conference call for investors and analysts will also take place on this date.

The financial figures in this press release are to be considered preliminary due to the pending external audit and approval by the Supervisory Board.

Contact:

Dana Unger

VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 949

dana.unger@safholland.de

Alexander Pöschl

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 117

alexander.poeschl@safholland.de





About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, and buses. An average of around 5,600 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of approximately EUR 1.73 billion in 2025.

The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2025.

SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers’ service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network.

SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at www.safholland.com.