24.02.2023 10:35:49
EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND supports earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria and provides EUR 50,000 for reconstruction aid
SAF-HOLLAND supports earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria and provides EUR 50,000 for reconstruction aid
Bessenbach (Germany), February 24, 2023 +++ Trailer and truck components manufacturer SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") is donating EUR 50,000 for relief measures and reconstruction aid for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.
The Company wants to ensure that the funds specifically and directly benefit the local people. SAF-HOLLAND will therefore cooperate with a specialized aid organization present in the earthquake region that can provide those affected with shelter and essential goods and support in the necessary reconstruction of the regions social infrastructures.
SAF-HOLLAND CFO Frank Lorenz-Dietz explains: "The devastating earthquake in the region of the Turkish Syrian border has deeply shocked us all. The human tragedy can hardly be put into words. SAF-HOLLAND itself has a site in Düzce, Turkey, which fortunately was not directly affected by the earthquake. Many of our local employees have already shown their support privately through financial and other donations. We would also like to do our part as a company by making a donation to support the earthquake victims and the necessary reconstruction."
Stephan Haas
Head of Investor Relations / Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 803
Alexander Pöschl
Senior Manager Investor Relations / Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 117
About SAF-HOLLAND
SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,700 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.
Contact:
Stephan Haas
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-803
ir@safholland.de
