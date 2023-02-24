EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND supports earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria and provides EUR 50,000 for reconstruction aid

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SAF-HOLLAND supports earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria and provides EUR 50,000 for reconstruction aid



24.02.2023 / 10:35 CET/CEST

Bessenbach (Germany), February 24, 2023 +++ Trailer and truck components manufacturer SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") is donating EUR 50,000 for relief measures and reconstruction aid for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The Company wants to ensure that the funds specifically and directly benefit the local people. SAF-HOLLAND will therefore cooperate with a specialized aid organization present in the earthquake region that can provide those affected with shelter and essential goods and support in the necessary reconstruction of the regions social infrastructures.

SAF-HOLLAND CFO Frank Lorenz-Dietz explains: "The devastating earthquake in the region of the Turkish Syrian border has deeply shocked us all. The human tragedy can hardly be put into words. SAF-HOLLAND itself has a site in Düzce, Turkey, which fortunately was not directly affected by the earthquake. Many of our local employees have already shown their support privately through financial and other donations. We would also like to do our part as a company by making a donation to support the earthquake victims and the necessary reconstruction."



Contact:Stephan HaasHead of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG CommunicationsSAF-HOLLAND SEHauptstraße 2663856 BessenbachPhone +49 6095 301-803ir@safholland.de