Salzgitter Aktie
WKN: 620200 / ISIN: DE0006202005
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28.04.2026 09:42:44
EQS-News: Salzgitter AG to raise free float through selling treasury shares
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EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Salzgitter AG has today begun the process of selling part of its treasury shares.
Salzgitter AG currently holds around 10% of the share capital in the form of treasury shares. The envisaged sale is aimed at raising the number of shares in free float and the liquidity of the Salzgitter share. Discussions with investors have repeatedly emphasized the fact that the share’s liquidity is hindering investment, particularly by major investors.
Accordingly, the plan is to sell initially around three million shares. This plan will be implemented without any time pressure and with minimum impact on the market. The proceeds from the sale will scale up the Group’s financial headroom.
“Selling part of our treasury shares will enable us to improve the liquidity of our share in a targeted manner, thereby responding to feedback from the capital market,” comments Gunnar Groebler, Salzgitter AG’s CEO. “At the same time, it will give us greater financial flexibility for taking strategic development of the Group forward. The process has been deliberately designed to be gradual, with minimum impact on the market.”
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
28.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5341 21-01
|Fax:
|+49 5341 21-2727
|E-mail:
|info@salzgitter-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006202005
|WKN:
|620200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2316672
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2316672 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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