EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG appoints new female Executive Board member, Birgit Potrafki to succeed Burkard Becker as CFO

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG appoints new female Executive Board member, Birgit Potrafki to succeed Burkard Becker as CFO



Salzgitter. At a meeting on 16.06.2023, the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG appointed Ms. Birgit Potrafki (52) as a new member of the Executive Board. She will join the Board on 01.02.2024 and take up the position of CFO on 01.04.2024. She succeeds Burkhard Becker (63) who will leave the company by agreement on 31.03.2024 and retire. The period spent working in parallel will ensure a seamless transition.

Ms. Birgit Potrafki commands extensive experience gained in numerous management roles at the Bosch Group. Among other posts, she has held worldwide responsibility for the windscreen wiper business and was a member of the divisional board of the Electrical Drives division. Since 2021 she has held the post of Executive Vice President Finance and Administration at Robert Bosch GmbH, Division Cross-Domain Computing Solutions, and served as a member of the divisional board. Ms. Potrafki has a degree in economics, having graduated in 1997 from the Leibniz University Hanover.

Heinz-Gerhard Wente, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented on the new appointment: With Ms. Potrafki we have gained a proven leader. She joins the Salzgitter Group at a time that is characterized by our new orientation towards the circular economy and the transformation of the industry towards low-CO 2 production processes. We believe that she will make a major contribution to the successful future alignment of the Salzgitter Group.

Mr. Wente also went on to thank Burkhard Becker: Burkhard Becker has been with Salzgitter AG since 2010. During this time he has successfully headed significant areas of the Group and has rendered exceptional service as CFO. In the months ahead, Mr. Becker will continue to contribute his knowledge and experience without restriction in implementing our transformation.

