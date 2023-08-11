|
11.08.2023 07:30:10
EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG with successful first half year 2023
|
EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
External sales declined 12 % to 5.8 billion (H1 2022: 6.6 billion), due above all to the downturn in shipment volumes compared with the year-earlier period, coupled with lower average selling prices for many rolled steel products. A presentable result in the form of EBITDA of 461.0 million (H1 2022: 1,138.5 million) and earnings before taxes of 242.6 million (H1 2022: 970.5 million) was generated. At 29.3 million, the contribution of Aurubis AG, an investment included at equity (IFRS accounting), dropped notably short of the year-earlier figure (H1 2022: 84.3 million). The after-tax result came in at 191.8 million (H1 2022: 781.0 million), which brings basic earnings per share to 3.49 (H1 2022: 14.39). Return on capital employed (ROCE) stood at 8.9 % (H1 2022: 30.7 %). The equity ratio improved to a very sound 44.8 % (H1 2022: 42.2 %). Net debt declined by almost 280 million year-on-year ( 624,3 million; H1 2022: 901.4 million). The Federal Republic of Germany and the Federal State of Lower Saxony have committed to providing funds for the SALCOS® program that will be paid out depending on the investments made. By the reporting date no payments had been received from the funds applied for and eligible for disbursement ( 60 million; H1 2022: 0). A major part of these investment subsidies was paid in July 2023, however.
As Gunnar Groebler, Salzgitter AGs Chief Executive Officer, comments:
Despite the deterioration in the economic environment, the Salzgitter Group delivered a gratifying half-year result. With funding approval of around 1 billion from the Federal Republic of Germany and the Federal State of Lower Saxony for the construction of the first stage of SALCOS®, the commissioning of the direct reduction plant, coupled with additional partnering agreements concerning sales and energy, we have achieved significant milestones in implementing our Salzgitter AG 2030 corporate strategy. I am also particularly pleased with the very first evaluation of Salzgitter AG by rating agency EcoVadis that was successfully concluded in June. We were right away certified with a bronze medal. This award is our motivation for achieving further improvements. Regarding our portfolio management we have moved forward by transferring Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH to its new owner and selling the Berg Pipe Group, and we will consistently pursue this course.
CFO Burkhard Becker added: Given the currently considerable economic challenges in our core market of Germany, maintaining our sales and earnings guidance is not going to happen by itself. As before, it will be also the result of the targeted diversification of our business activities, flanked by the Performance 2026 profit improvement program that is in integral part of our corporate strategy. Particularly against the backdrop of the present economic situation, we will continue to reduce our working capital in the current year in the mid-triple-digit million euro range. Achieving this will make a significant contribution to financing SALCOS®, as will the funding by the German government and the federal state that made the first payment in July. This process is now to be perpetuated.
External sales by business unit (EUR million):
EBITDA by business unit (EUR million):
Earnings before taxes (EBT) by business unit (EUR million):
Outlook
Against the backdrop of an anticipated weaker second half of the year, coupled with a persistently politically and economically volatile environment, we continue to anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2023:
As in recent years, please note that opportunities and risks from currently unforeseeable trends in selling prices, input material prices and capacity level developments, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, may considerably affect business performance in the course of the financial year 2023. The resulting impact on performance may be within a considerable range, either to the positive or to the negative.
The complete report released on the results of the first half of 2023 can be viewed at: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications.html
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
11.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5341 21-01
|Fax:
|+49 5341 21-2727
|E-mail:
|info@salzgitter-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006202005
|WKN:
|620200
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1701251
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1701251 11.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!