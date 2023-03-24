EQS-News: Samara Asset Group has changed its Ticker Symbol to SRAGv

EQS-News: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Statement/Corporate Action

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (Samara)

~Formerly Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (Cryptology)~

Malta, 03.24.2023

Samara Asset Group has changed its Ticker Symbol to SRAG

Malta, 03.24.2023. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR, Formerly CAP:GR), announces it has changed its ticker symbol from CAP to SRAG, following its rebrand from Cryptology Asset Group.

The recent rebranding follows a shareholder approval during an Extraordinary General Meeting on March 17, 2023. The rebrand signifies a new chapter for the group as it evolves from a leading publicly traded Bitcoin and blockchain holding company to a deep-tech powered alternative asset management platform.

With the recent launch of Samara Alpha Management (SAM), Samaras US-based subsidiary, Samaras new strategy will be to leverage its robust balance sheet to seed emerging asset managers on the SAM platform and back the worlds best builders in Bitcoin. Samara will deploy its assets through the SAM Fund-of-Funds and Multi-Manager platform in an effort to deliver outsized, risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders.

Just as the samara seeds wings protect and disperse its seeds, Samaras new purpose will be to invest in the worlds best asset emerging managers and Bitcoin builders, fostering their growth and providing strength and guidance for their journey. We believe the future of finance lies in decentralization and democratization, empowered by Bitcoin. Our mission is to help realize this future by investing in the best emerging asset managers and Bitcoin builders, empowering our shareholders to participate in the performance of their strategies and growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

It has always bothered me that most investors cannot access some of the best investment opportunities in hedge and venture funds due to a lack of access or because they are forbidden to do so due to accredited and qualified investor laws, said Patrick Lowry, Samara CEO. Our mission at Samara is to democratize investing, empowering the disenfranchised and forgotten investor. I believe we are uniquely positioned to do so given that we are already publicly traded. With the Samara brand and strategy, our shareholders will participate in the performance of not just our historic Bitcoin infrastructure venture investments, such as B1 and Northern Data, but in the performance of the worlds best emerging asset managers, as well as their growth, through the Samara Alpha platform.

With the shift in strategy away from being a holding company and towards a robust asset management platform, complete with recurring revenues and risk-adjusted returns from alpha-generating strategies, Samara will no longer post an estimated weekly net asset value (NAV) as it has the past few years.

Samara shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Xetra, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and reach new prospective shareholders, Samara is continuing to explore an international listing.

About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet of many of the worlds pre-eminent Bitcoin infrastructure companies, such as B1, Northern Data and Deutsche Digital Assets, to seed emerging asset managers on the Samara Alpha platform and back the worlds best builders in Bitcoin.

Samara was co-founded by Christian Angermayers family office, Apeiron Investment Group, crypto legend Mike Novogratz, and is led by CEO Patrick Lowry. We believe the future of finance lies in decentralization and democratization, empowered by Bitcoin.

