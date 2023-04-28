EQS-News: Samara Asset Group Makes a Donation to Brink to Finance Ongoing Bitcoin Development

|
Samara Asset Group Makes a Donation to Brink to Finance Ongoing Bitcoin Development
Malta, 04.28.2023. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR), is pleased to announce a $150,000 donation to Brink Technologies, a charitable Bitcoin development community strengthening the Bitcoin protocol and network through fundamental research and development. Samara has made a commitment to continue this donation for the next three years to finance the annual salary of a developer contributing to the growth and development of the Bitcoin network.
Unlike every other layer-1 crypto protocol, which typically has either a foundation or corporate entity supporting its development, Bitcoin stands alone with no such organization overseeing its continued development. Its creator, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, vanished roughly a decade ago, leaving the Bitcoin community in charge of its own development. In his absence, many individuals have organized themselves to contribute to Bitcoins ongoing development. Charitable organizations, such as Brink, have become a popular method for donors to contribute to with the proceeds used to finance the annual salary of a Bitcoin developer.
At Samara, we believe the future of global capital markets are decentralized and democratized, with Bitcoin playing a vital role in the development of this inclusive financial world, said Patrick Lowry, Samara CEO. We are proud to back Bitcoin builders, not only by investing in many of the worlds best companies building infrastructure for Bitcoin, but now by donating to Brink to finance a developer for the next three years. It is my sincere hope that other public companies that believe in Bitcoin will join Samara in this initiative so that Bitcoin may continue to flourish.
Mike Schmidt, Executive Director of Brink, said Bitcoin development is a common good and relies on organizations like Samara and individuals like Patrick to recognize the importance furthering the security, stability, and advancement of the Bitcoin software that underpins much of the entire industry. Brink is very thankful to be partnering with Samara and for their contribution to our mission.
With this donation, Samara further demonstrates its commitment to seeing the Bitcoin community flourish. Samara shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Xetra, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and reach new prospective shareholders, Samara is continuing to explore an international listing.
About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet of many of the worlds pre-eminent Bitcoin infrastructure companies, such as B1, Northern Data and Deutsche Digital Assets, to seed emerging asset managers on the Samara Alpha platform and back the worlds best builders in Bitcoin.
Samara was co-founded by Christian Angermayers family office, Apeiron Investment Group, crypto legend Mike Novogratz, and is led by CEO Patrick Lowry. We believe the future of finance lies in decentralization and democratization, empowered by Bitcoin.
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,
Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta
E-mail: info@samara-ag.com
