EQS-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Increase in sales in the first quarter of 121% - Highest quarterly sales in the company's history

Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Increase in sales in the first quarter of 121% - Highest quarterly sales in the company's history



12.10.2022 / 12:57 CET/CEST

Sangui BioTech:

In crease in sales in the first quarter of 121%

Highest quarterly sales in the company's history

Hamburg, October 12, 2022: According to preliminary and unaudited numbers, the Sangui Biotech International Inc. was able to increase its license revenue from the wound spray Granulox in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023 (01.07.2022 to 30.06.2023) by USD 22,469 or 121% to USD 41,029. Considering the effects from the exchange rate development of the US Dollar to the Euro, the increase in license revenue is even 159%. In the first quarter of the 2023 financial year, the highest license revenues have been achieved since the license agreement was concluded. The reason for the increase in license revenue is, among other things, the mandatory reimbursement of the costs for the wound spray by health insurance in the Netherlands and in the Czech Republic. Against the background of this development and the current level of the US dollar exchange rate, Sangui expects to increase sales of at least 30% in the first half of its financial year.

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies (OTCQB: SGBI). Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets of Berlin and Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

