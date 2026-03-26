EQS-News: Sartorius AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Sartorius AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting (news with additional features)



26.03.2026 / 15:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Göttingen, Germany | March 26, 2026

Sartorius AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

The life science group Sartorius held its Annual General Meeting today. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board by a large majority, including the dividend proposal of 0.74 euros per preference share and 0.73 euros per ordinary share. The total amount disbursed will be 50.8 million euros, with the dividend to be paid out to shareholders on March 31, 2026.



Further information

Website Annual General Meeting

Image files

CVs of Executive Board and Supervisory Board

Financial calendar

April 23, 2026 | Publication of quarterly figures for January to March 2026

July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year figures for January to June 2026

October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month figures for January to September 2026

A profile of Sartorius Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.

Visit our

Contact

Verena Sattel

External Communications

+49 551 308 9261

verena.sattel@sartorius.com Sartorius AG - Resolutions of the Annual General MeetingApril 23, 2026 | Publication of quarterly figures for January to March 2026July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year figures for January to June 2026October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month figures for January to September 2026Visit our Newsroom and follow Sartorius on LinkedIn Verena SattelExternal Communications+49 551 308 9261 Additional features:



File: Sartorius AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting | Media Release



26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News