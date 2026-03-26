Sartorius vz. Aktie
WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631
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26.03.2026 15:23:34
EQS-News: Sartorius AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
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EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Göttingen, Germany | March 26, 2026
Sartorius AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
The life science group Sartorius held its Annual General Meeting today. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board by a large majority, including the dividend proposal of 0.74 euros per preference share and 0.73 euros per ordinary share. The total amount disbursed will be 50.8 million euros, with the dividend to be paid out to shareholders on March 31, 2026.
Further information
Website Annual General Meeting
Image files
CVs of Executive Board and Supervisory Board
Financial calendar
April 23, 2026 | Publication of quarterly figures for January to March 2026
July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year figures for January to June 2026
October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month figures for January to September 2026
A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.
Visit our Newsroom and follow Sartorius on LinkedIn.
Contact
Verena Sattel
External Communications
+49 551 308 9261
verena.sattel@sartorius.com
Additional features:
File: Sartorius AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting | Media Release
26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
|37079 Göttingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.(0)551-308.0
|Fax:
|+49.(0)551-308.3289
|E-mail:
|info@sartorius.com
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007165631, DE0007165607
|WKN:
|716563, 716560
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2298132
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2298132 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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