EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG

Göttingen, March 29, 2023

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG



At todays virtual Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Sartorius AG approved the proposals of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board by a large majority, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of 1.44 euros per preference share and 1.43 euros per ordinary share. The total amount disbursed will be 98.2 million euros. In the previous year, dividends were 1.26



This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events.

www.sartorius.com/shareholders-meeting

April 20, 2023: Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2023)

July 21, 2023: Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2023)

October 19, 2023: Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2023)

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Groups Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely, rapidly and economically. The company based in Goettingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 4.2 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 16,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.

Timo Lindemann

Corporate Communications

+49 (0)551 308 4724

timo.lindemann@sartorius.com



