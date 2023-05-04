EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius announces CFO transition

EQS-News: Sartorius AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Göttingen, May 4, 2023

Sartorius announces CFO transition

Rainer Lehmann to step down as Chief Financial Officer later this year; Sartorius commences search process

Sartorius Chief Financial Officer Rainer Lehmann will step down from his position by the end of October 2023 to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG has initiated a search process to identify a successor to Rainer Lehmann and to ensure a seamless transition.



Rainer Lehmann has elevated our finance organization and contributed significantly to the strategic and operational development of Sartorius, said Dr. Lothar Kappich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG. His many contributions include managing our financing activities to support our portfolio strategy and capacity expansions as well as significantly expanding the company´s IT and digital capabilities. We are truly grateful for the strong foundation he built and wish him all the best personally and for his next professional step.



Rainer Lehmann has been with Sartorius since 1999 with the exception for the years 2004 to 2006 and was appointed CFO in March 2017. Prior to that he served as the CFO of the companys Americas business. In his current function Lehmann is responsible for Finance & Controlling, IT, Business Process and Data Management, Corporate Purchasing, E-Business Platforms, and Post-Merger Integration.



This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Groups Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely, rapidly and economically. The company based in Goettingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 4.2 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 16,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.



Contact

Petra Kirchhoff

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (0)551 308 1686

petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com



File: Rainer Lehmann (Copyright: Sartorius)



