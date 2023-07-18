EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius completes acquisition of Polyplus

EQS-News: Sartorius AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

Sartorius completes acquisition of Polyplus



The life science group Sartorius, through its French listed subgroup Sartorius Stedim Biotech, has successfully closed the acquisition of the French company Polyplus. The transaction was completed on July 18, 2023, after receiving the required regulatory approvals.



Polyplus is a leading provider of innovative technologies for cell and gene therapies. Transfection reagents developed and produced by Polyplus are key components in the manufacture of viral vectors. The company has been expanding its focus beyond this field through acquisitions in adjacent technologies like plasmid design, and protein and plasmid manufacturing, broadening its portfolio for gene therapies as well as gene-modified cell therapies.



This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Groups Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely, rapidly and economically. The company, based in Goettingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 4.2 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 16,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.

Contact

Timo Lindemann

Corporate Communications

+49 (0)551 308 4724

timo.lindemann@sartorius.com



