EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius completes placement of bonds with a volume of 3 billion euros

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, OR TO OR FOR THE BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.



Göttingen, September 7, 2023



Sartorius completes placement of bonds with a volume of 3 billion euros

Issue of four tranches with maturities of 3 to 12 years more than six times oversubscribed

Proceeds to replace bridge financing for the Polyplus acquisition and for general corporate purposes

Via its subsidiary, Sartorius Finance B.V., Netherlands, the life science Group Sartorius has issued bonds with a volume of 3 billion euros. The issue, which targeted institutional investors and was more than six times oversubscribed, comprises four tranches with maturities ranging from 3 to 12 years and interest rates ranging from 4.313 percent to 4.940 percent. Sartorius has applied to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to admit the bonds to trading on its Euro MTF market.



This transaction is an outstanding achievement for Sartorius. It confirms our excellent reputation and the strong trust that the capital markets have in company and its strategic path said Rainer Lehmann, CFO and member of the Executive Board of Sartorius.



The company plans to use the net proceeds from the bond issue to repay the bridge financing for the acquisition of Polyplus and for general corporate purposes.



This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments.



The bonds are not being, and will not be, offered or sold in the United States. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the bonds in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The bonds have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act).



In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2) of the Order and (iii) persons to whom it would otherwise be lawful to distribute it (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The bonds are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such bonds will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.



This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events.



This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Groups Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely, rapidly and economically. The company, based in Goettingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 4.2 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 16,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.

Contact

Timo Lindemann

Corporate Communications

+49 (0)551 308 4724

timo.lindemann@sartorius.com



