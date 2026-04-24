Sartorius vz. Aktie
WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631
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24.04.2026 11:30:14
EQS-News: Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member Florian Funck
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EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Göttingen, Germany | April 24, 2026
Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member Florian Funck
The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved to extend the appointment of Dr. Florian Funck as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board ahead of schedule to March 31, 2032.
Funck (55) studied business administration at the University of Münster, where he also earned his doctorate. He subsequently spent more than two decades with the Haniel Group, most recently serving as CFO from 2011 to 2023. Funck was appointed to the Executive Board of Sartorius in April 2024; in this role, he is responsible for Finance & Controlling, IT & Process, Corporate Compliance, Internal Audit and Corporate Sourcing. In addition, Funck is a member of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE and an honorary professor at the University of Münster.
The Executive Board of Sartorius AG also comprises Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Grosse, who oversees Strategy, Human Resources, Corporate Research, Legal Affairs, and Communications & IR, as well as the two Heads of Division Dr. René Fáber (Bioprocess Solutions) and Dr. Alexandra Gatzemeyer (Lab Products & Services).
Further Information
CV of Florian Funck
Financial calendar
July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026
October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026
A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.
Visit our newsroom or follow Sartorius on LinkedIn.
Contact
Leona Malorny
Head of External Communications
+49 551 308 4067
leona.malorny@sartorius.com
Additional features:
File: Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member Florian Funck | Media Release
File: Sartorius Member of the Executive Board Florian Funck | Photo 2026
24.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
|37079 Göttingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.(0)551-308.0
|Fax:
|+49.(0)551-308.3289
|E-mail:
|info@sartorius.com
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007165631, DE0007165607
|WKN:
|716563, 716560
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2312068
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2312068 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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