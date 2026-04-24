EQS-News: Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member Florian Funck

EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member Florian Funck (news with additional features)



24.04.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Göttingen, Germany | April 24, 2026



Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member Florian Funck

The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved to extend the appointment of Dr. Florian Funck as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board ahead of schedule to March 31, 2032.



Funck (55) studied business administration at the University of Münster, where he also earned his doctorate. He subsequently spent more than two decades with the Haniel Group, most recently serving as CFO from 2011 to 2023. Funck was appointed to the Executive Board of Sartorius in April 2024; in this role, he is responsible for Finance & Controlling, IT & Process, Corporate Compliance, Internal Audit and Corporate Sourcing. In addition, Funck is a member of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE and an honorary professor at the University of Münster.



The Executive Board of Sartorius AG also comprises Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Grosse, who oversees Strategy, Human Resources, Corporate Research, Legal Affairs, and Communications & IR, as well as the two Heads of Division Dr. René Fáber (Bioprocess Solutions) and Dr. Alexandra Gatzemeyer (Lab Products & Services).



Further Information

CV of Florian Funck

Financial calendar

July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026

October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026

A profile of Sartorius Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.

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Leona Malorny

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+49 551 308 4067

leona.malorny@sartorius.com Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member Florian FunckJuly 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026Visit our newsroom or follow Sartorius on LinkedIn Leona MalornyHead of External Communications+49 551 308 4067 Additional features:



File: Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member Florian Funck | Media Release

File: Sartorius Member of the Executive Board Florian Funck | Photo 2026



24.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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