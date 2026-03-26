Sartorius vz. Aktie
WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631
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26.03.2026 16:20:53
EQS-News: Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member René Fáber
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EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Göttingen, Germany | March 26, 2026
Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member René Fáber
At today’s meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved to extend the appointment of Dr. René Fáber as a member of the Executive Board by a five-year period to December 31, 2031. René Fáber (50), who holds a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry from the Technical University of Munich, joined Sartorius as a scientist in 2002. He held several management positions before being appointed to the Executive Board in January 2019. In this role, he is responsible for the Bioprocess Solutions Division.
Further Information
CV René Fáber
Financial calendar
April 23, 2026 | Publication of first quarter results January to March 2026
July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026
October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026
A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.
Visit our newsroom or follow Sartorius on LinkedIn.
Contact
Verena Sattel
External Communications
+49 551 308 4067
verena.sattel@sartorius.com
Additional features:
File: Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member René Fáber | Media Release
File: Sartorius Member of the Executive Board René Fáber | Photo 2026
26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
|37079 Göttingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.(0)551-308.0
|Fax:
|+49.(0)551-308.3289
|E-mail:
|info@sartorius.com
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007165631, DE0007165607
|WKN:
|716563, 716560
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2298432
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2298432 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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