EQS-News: Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member René Fáber

EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Sartorius AG Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member René Fáber (news with additional features)



26.03.2026 / 16:20 CET/CEST

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Göttingen, Germany | March 26, 2026



At today’s meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved to extend the appointment of Dr. René Fáber as a member of the Executive Board by a five-year period to December 31, 2031. René Fáber (50), who holds a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry from the Technical University of Munich, joined Sartorius as a scientist in 2002. He held several management positions before being appointed to the Executive Board in January 2019. In this role, he is responsible for the Bioprocess Solutions Division.

Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.