EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG: The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes a dividend of 1.44 euros per preference share

EQS-News: Sartorius AG / Key word(s): Dividend

SARTORIUS AG: The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes a dividend of 1.44 euros per preference share



10.02.2023 / 11:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes a dividend of 1.44 euros per preference share Göttingen, February 10, 2023. The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved at its meeting today to approve the recommendation of the Executive Board to submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting on March 29, 2023, to pay a dividend of 1.44 euros per preference share and 1.43 euros per ordinary share for fiscal 2022. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be 98.2 million euros. In the prior year, dividends were 1.26 euros per preference share and 1.25 euros per ordinary share. This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Financial calendar February 17, 2023 Publication of the 2022 Annual Report March 29, 2023 Annual General Meeting April 20, 2023 Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2023) July 21, 2023 Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2023) October 19, 2023 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2023) A profile of Sartorius The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the groups Lab Products & Services division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The company is growing at double-digit rates on average per year and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenues of around 4.2 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 16,000 employees were working for customers around the globe at the groups 60 or so production and sales sites. Contact Philipp Grontzki Head of External Communications +49 (0)551.308.5581 philipp.grontzki@sartorius.com Follow Sartorius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

10.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

