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WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631

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16.09.2026 08:32:33

EQS-News: Sartorius and NIBRT announce partnership: Pioneering dedicated training center for intensified and continuous bioprocessing

EQS-News: SARTORIUS Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Alliance
Sartorius and NIBRT announce partnership: Pioneering dedicated training center for intensified and continuous bioprocessing (news with additional features)

16.09.2026 / 08:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttingen, Germany | Dublin, Ireland | September 16, 2026

Sartorius and NIBRT announce partnership:
Pioneering dedicated training center for intensified and continuous bioprocessing
 
  • Collaboration with National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training will enable practical training in next-generation biomanufacturing
  • Facility will be equipped with end-to-end continuous process platform Pionic by Sartorius
  • Partnership to strengthen global workforce readiness and accelerate industry transition toward more efficient and sustainable biopharmaceutical production

The life science group Sartorius and the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) are partnering to establish the world's most comprehensive training center for intensified and fully continuous bioprocessing in Dublin, Ireland. Starting in the fourth quarter of 2026, the center will serve as a hub for practical training and knowledge sharing to help the biopharmaceutical industry adopt intensified, digitalized and continuous manufacturing processes.

As part of the collaboration, Sartorius will equip NIBRT with its state-of-the-art Pionic technology – an end-to-end modular cGMP platform for integrated continuous bioprocessing with advanced analytics and digital tools. Through the collaboration, the new facility is expected to provide more than 1,000 scientists, engineers and students each year with hands-on experience in intensified upstream and downstream processes designed for efficiency, flexibility and sustainability.

“As biopharma manufacturing undergoes a major shift from batch processes toward more efficient, continuous processes, Sartorius is once again at the forefront of this transformation. While technological innovation is the first step, training current and future engineers and operators is critical to making the change a reality,” said René Fáber, Head of the Bioprocess Solutions Division and Member of the Executive Board at Sartorius. “Our partnership with NIBRT underscores Sartorius’ commitment to building global capabilities and accelerating the adoption of innovative and sustainable bioprocessing technologies.”

“This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing workforce training and supporting the transition toward intensified and connected manufacturing,” said Darrin Morrissey, CEO of NIBRT. “By integrating the Pionic platform into our training facility, we will give biopharma professionals the chance to gain first-hand experience with cutting-edge technologies that drive process efficiency and performance.”

The Process Intensification Training Center will become a key element of NIBRT’s global training and education network, serving industry professionals and academic partners in Ireland, Europe and worldwide. Beyond training, the center will also enable collaborative research and pilot-scale demonstrations, strengthening the global biomanufacturing ecosystem.


A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner to biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Germany-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees are working for customers around the globe.

Visit our newsroom or follow Sartorius on LinkedIn.
A profile of NIBRT
The National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) is a world-leading institute based in Dublin, Ireland, that provides training and research solutions in partnership with the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry and academic community. Established to support the growth of the biopharma sector, NIBRT offers a unique learning environment replicating a modern bioprocessing facility and delivers industry-aligned programs to thousands of trainees annually. Through its partnerships with global biopharma companies, academic institutions and technology providers, NIBRT plays a pivotal role in advancing innovation, skills and excellence in bioprocessing worldwide.


Contact
Verena Sattel
External Communications
+49 551 308 9261
verena.sattel@sartorius.com
 
Additional features:

File: Sartorius and NIBRT announce partnership: Pioneering dedicated training center for intensified and continuous bioprocessing | Media Release

16.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS Aktiengesellschaft
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0
Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289
E-mail: info@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: DE0007165631, DE0007165607
WKN: 716563, 716560
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900EQV2DY4FOAMU38
EQS News ID: 2399636

 
End of News EQS News Service

2399636  16.09.2026 CET/CEST

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