EQS-News: Sartorius continues its positive growth and margin trajectory with strong nine-month performance

EQS-News: SARTORIUS Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Sartorius continues its positive growth and margin trajectory with strong nine-month performance (news with additional features)



22.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Göttingen, Germany | October 22, 2026

Sartorius continues its positive growth and margin trajectory with strong nine-month performance

Growth across both divisions: Lab and bioprocess divisions contribute almost equally to strong sales increase

Operational Group sales revenue excluding U.S. tariff compensation to customers grows by 8.1 percent in constant currencies

Underlying EBITDA 1 margin up 0.5 percentage points to 30.2 percent

margin up 0.5 percentage points to 30.2 percent Management confirms and partially refines full-year guidance for 2026 The life science group Sartorius sustained its positive business trajectory in the first nine months of 2026 and delivered robust growth in sales revenue and profitability. The company also significantly improved its cash flow generation and further reduced its leverage.

“Our business continued to develop positively in the first nine months of 2026. The recurring business with consumables remained an important growth driver, while demand for bioprocess equipment and instruments continued to recover. Building on the traction gained in recent quarters and supported particularly by its bioanalytics portfolio, the lab division continued its positive trajectory and showed substantial sales growth. This clearly reinforces our confidence in the full-year guidance for 2026,” said Sartorius CEO Dr. Michael Grosse. “Overall, end markets remain fundamentally healthy, and customer activity continues to be robust. The momentum we are seeing in our lab business is particularly encouraging: Research and drug development activities remain strong, increasingly supported by AI-driven workflows, and customer pipelines are healthy. Today, we are already benefiting from our strong position in the life science research market, and as new molecules progress through development, this will translate into future opportunities for our bioprocessing business.”

Business development of the Group1 In the first nine months of the fiscal year, Sartorius Group generated sales revenue of 2,737 million euros, with operational sales revenue growing by 8.1 percent in constant currencies compared with the prior-year period. The recurring business with consumables remained the main driver of this development across both divisions. In addition, the non-recurring business with bioprocess equipment and laboratory instruments contributed to growth. MATTEK, the microtissue specialist acquired in July 2025, contributed 0.3 percentage points to the Group’s sales revenue growth.



The business results reported for the first nine months of the year continued to be impacted by a non-operational effect: In the third quarter, the company received further tariff refunds for levies invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court. As Sartorius compensates customers for corresponding tariff surcharges previously paid, the related amounts are recognized as reductions in cost of sales and sales revenue. Including the impact from tariff compensation to customers, which amounts to around 31 million euros after the first nine months of 2026, sales revenue grew by 6.9 percent in constant currencies (reported: 4.9 percent).



All regions contributed to the positive business performance: The EMEA region recorded a 6.4 percent gain in constant currencies compared with the prior-year period, achieving 1,155 million euros in sales revenue. The Americas region, which continued to be impacted by U.S. tariff compensation to customers, generated sales revenue of 938 million euros. Excluding the tariff compensation effect, growth amounted to 8.4 percent in constant currencies; including this effect, the increase was 4.9 percent in constant currencies. The Asia/Pacific region grew significantly by 11 percent in constant currencies to 644 million euros, with China contributing positively to regional performance.



The Group’s underlying EBITDA rose by 6.9 percent to 828 million euros in the first nine months of 2026 with the corresponding margin increasing by 0.5 percentage points to 30.2 percent (PY: 29.7 percent). Positive volume development and economies of scale more than offset product mix effects as well as investments in growth initiatives. On a net basis, tariff surcharges and the related customer compensation balanced each other out and had no impact on profitability.



Underlying net profit increased by 6.7 percent to 260 million euros (PY: 244 million euros). Underlying earnings per ordinary share were 3.76 euros (PY: 3.52 euros) and underlying earnings per preference share stood at 3.77 euros (PY: 3.53 euros).



The number of employees at Sartorius Group grew in all regions in the first nine months of the year, primarily due to the hiring of additional production personnel. As of September 30, 2026, the company employed 14,273 people (December 31, 2025: 14,042).

Key financial indicators Sartorius Group’s balance sheet and key financial indicators improved from robust levels. As of September 30, 2026, the equity ratio increased to 42.8 percent (December 31, 2025: 39.8 percent). As planned, the leverage ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA was further reduced and reached 3.33 (December 31, 2025: 3.55).



Cash flow from operating activities increased by 9.9 percent to 562 million euros in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (PY: 511 million euros). Key drivers were the positive earnings development and tariff refunds received. Investments in the company’s global research and production infrastructure amounted to 262 million euros in the first nine months of 2026 (PY: 305 million euros). The ratio of capital expenditure to sales revenue stood at 9.6 percent (PY: 11.7 percent). Based on the positive trend in operating cash flow and the lower investment volume, free cash flow increased disproportionately by 55.2 percent to 310 million euros (PY: 200 million euros).

Business development of the Bioprocess Solutions Division The Bioprocess Solutions Division, which accounts for around 80 percent of Group sales revenue and offers a wide range of innovative technologies for the more efficient and sustainable manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, maintained its profitable growth path in the first nine months of 2026. Sales revenue increased to 2,213 million euros. Excluding the effect from tariff compensation to customers, operational sales revenue growth amounted to 8.1 percent in constant currencies compared with the prior-year period. Including this effect, sales revenue grew by 6.8 percent in constant currencies (reported: 4.6 percent).



The division’s underlying EBITDA increased by 7.1 percent to 714 million euros, with the corresponding margin amounting to 32.3 percent (PY: 31.5 percent). Positive volume effects and economies of scale more than offset dampening product mix effects. On a net basis, tariff surcharges and the related customer compensation balanced each other out and had no impact on profitability.



The Bioprocess Solutions Division introduced several new products in two strategic areas. A single-use bioreactor bag with an improved sparger for better oxygen transfer enables more efficient process intensification in upstream, thereby facilitating adoption of single-use processes in commercial production by helping customers produce higher output from smaller bioreactor volumes. In advanced therapies, the company added ready-to-use cytokines in closed sterile bags and a new animal-component-free cell culture medium to the portfolio.

Business development of the Lab Products & Services Division Lab Products & Services, which focuses on life science research and biopharmaceutical laboratories, grew substantially in the first nine months of 2026. Growth was supported by the recurring consumables and services business as well as by instruments, particularly within the bioanalytics portfolio. In the reporting period, the division’s sales revenue increased to 524 million euros, also reflecting some positive effects from pulled-in projects in the third quarter. Excluding the effect from tariff compensation to customers, sales revenue growth amounted to 8.3 percent in constant currencies. Including this effect, sales revenue was up 7.5 percent in constant currencies (reported: 5.9 percent). MATTEK, the microtissue specialist acquired in July 2025, contributed 1.9 percentage points to the division’s sales revenue growth.



The division’s underlying EBITDA grew by 5.6 percent to 114 million euros, compared with 108 million euros in the same period of the previous year. Despite continued investments in growth initiatives, the corresponding margin reached the prior-year’s level of 21.7 percent, supported by positive volume effects and economies of scale. On a net basis, tariff surcharges and the related customer compensation balanced each other out and had no impact on profitability.



The Lab Products & Services Division continued to expand its bioanalytics offering, strengthening its position in increasingly AI-driven drug discovery workflows. Another step in this direction is the enhancement of the established Incucyte live-cell analysis platform with an AI-powered software module that helps researchers to automatically monitor the quality of stem cells, allowing label-free analysis and generating quicker results. In addition, the division introduced a new biosensor for the Octet platform, enabling scientists to measure high antibody levels with less sample preparation and make faster decisions across bioprocessing workflows.

Guidance for fiscal year 2026 confirmed and partially refined Based on the business performance in the first nine months of 2026 and the continued positive development of the relevant end markets, management confirms its full-year guidance for the Group and the Bioprocess Solutions Division. At the same time, management refines the guidance for the Lab Products & Services Division and the expected ratio of capital expenditure to sales revenue.



Management continues to expect operational sales revenue growth in constant currencies, excluding tariff effects, to be around the midpoint of the respective guidance bandwidths of 5 to 9 percent for the Sartorius Group and 6 to 10 percent for Bioprocess Solutions, while growth in Lab Products & Services is now expected to be around the upper end of its 4 to 6 percent range (previously: upper half). These ranges include a growth contribution from the MATTEK acquisition of approximately 0.3 percentage points at Group level and approximately 1.5 percentage points in Lab Products & Services.



Including the effects from the changed tariff environment and the intended customer compensation for unlawfully imposed U.S. tariffs, which could reduce Group revenue by up to 40 million euros compared with initial assumptions, sales revenue growth in constant currencies is expected to be in the lower half of the guidance range for the Group. Bioprocess Solutions is also expected to be in the lower half of its guidance range, while Lab Products & Services is expected to land around the upper end.



With regard to profitability, management continues to project the Group’s underlying EBITDA margin to increase to slightly above 30 percent, the margin of the Bioprocess Solutions Division to grow slightly above 32 percent and the margin of the Lab Products & Services Division to be slightly above 21 percent (previously: slightly below 21 percent).



The ratio of capital expenditure to sales revenue is now expected to be around 12 percent and thus slightly below the previously expected prior-year level of 12.5 percent. The ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA should decrease to slightly above 3 (PY: 3.55).



As in previous years, all forecast figures are based on constant currencies. Management notes that industry dynamics and volatility have increased significantly in recent years. In addition, uncertainties resulting from the changed geopolitical environment and related tariff measures continue to play an important role. Consequently, forecasting business performance continues to be subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

New Executive Board responsibilities and reporting structure from 2027 As outlined at the Capital Markets Day in March, Sartorius is continuing to advance the implementation of its updated strategy. To further strengthen its focus on product innovation, customer centricity and operational excellence under its One Sartorius approach, the company has adapted its operating model. Reflecting this new setup, responsibilities within the Executive Board will change from January 1, 2027: Dr. Alexandra Gatzemeyer will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer, with responsibility for Account Management, Marketing, and Customer and Technical Services across the Group, while Dr. René Fáber, as Chief Product Officer, will be responsible for Research and Development, Product Management, Technical Sales and Manufacturing.



In this context, we are also adjusting our external reporting to align it more closely with the company’s corporate structure and reduce reporting complexity. Effective January 1, 2027, the current Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services divisions will be replaced by the segments Bioprocessing Solutions and Research Solutions. Bioprocessing Solutions, which provides technologies for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, will exactly mirror Sartorius Stedim Biotech. The Research Solutions segment will fully focus on innovative lab instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories and will comprise the Group’s businesses outside Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

1 Sartorius publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting standards. These are determined with the aim of improving the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry. Underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items Underlying net profit: profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate Underlying earnings per share: underlying net profit in relation to the weighted-average number of outstanding ordinary or preference shares Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA: quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 months, including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period 2 EMEA = Europe, Middle East, Africa



This media release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language media release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German media release is the legally binding version.

Conference Call for investors

Register here: CEO Dr. Michael Grosse and CFO Dr. Florian Funck will discuss the company’s nine-month results in a conference call for investors on October 22, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. CEST.Register here: https://sar.to/9M_2026_IR_Call



Financial calendar

February 23, 2027 – Full-year figures 2026 and 2026 Annual Report

April 15, 2027 – Annual General Meeting

April 22, 2027 – Q1 quarterly statement January to March 2027

July 22, 2027 – Half-year report January to June 2027

October 21, 2027 – 9M quarterly statement January to September 2027

Key Performance Indicators for the first Nine Months of 2026 Group Bioprocess Solutions Lab Products & Services in millions of € unless otherwise specified 9 mon.

2026 9 mon.

2025 ? in % ? in % cc1 9 mon.

2026 9 mon.

2025 ? in % ? in % cc1 9 mon.

2026 9 mon.

2025 ? in % ? in % cc1 Sales Revenue Sales revenue 2,737.2 2,610.5 4.9 8.12 | 6.9 2,213.1 2,115.3 4.6 8.12 |6.8 524.2 495.2 5.9 8.32 |7.5 EMEA3 1,155.2 1,084.1 6.6 6.4 948.9 886.6 7.0 6.9 206.3 197.5 4.5 4.2 Americas3 937.9 924.8 1.4 8.42 | 4.9 767.5 762.7 0.6 7.82 |4.2 170.4 162.1 5.1 10.82 | 8.3 Asia | Pacific3 644.1 601.6 7.1 11.0 496.6 466.0 6.6 10.8 147.5 135.6 8.7 11.6 Results Underlying EBITDA4 827.8 774.2 6.9 714.1 666.5 7.1 113.6 107.7 5.6 Underlying EBITDA

Margin4 in % 30.2 29.7 32.3 31.5 21.7 21.7 Underlying net profit5 259.8 243.6 6.7 Net profit6 188.3 124.7 51.0 Cash flow Cash flow from

operating activities 561.6 511.0 9.9 Free cash flow7 310.0 199.7 55.2 Financial data per share Earnings

per ordinary share5 in € 3.76 3.52 6.7 Earnings

per preference share5 in € 3.77 3.53 6.6 Balance Sheet | Financials Sept. 30,

2026 Dec. 31,

2025 Balance sheet total 9,672.4 9,717.2 Equity 4,144.3 3,867.2 Equity ratio8 in % 42.8 39.8 Net debt 3,679.9 3,741.1 Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA9 3.33 3.55

1 Figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange rates by applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period.

2 Operational sales growth before customer compensation for tariff surcharges.

3 According to customers' location.

4 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items.

5 Profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate.

6 After non-controlling interest.

7 Cash flow from operating activities minus cash flow from investing activities.

8 Equity in relation to the balance sheet total.

9 Quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 months, including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period.



Figures are not audited nor reviewed.

A profile of Sartorius Sartorius is a leading international partner to biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Germany-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees are working for customers around the globe.

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Contact

Sven Köpsel

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

+49 151 16852626

sven.koepsel@sartorius.com

Sartorius continues its positive growth and margin trajectory with strong nine-month performance1 Sartorius publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting standards. These are determined with the aim of improving the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry.2 EMEA = Europe, Middle East, AfricaThis media release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language media release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German media release is the legally binding version.February 23, 2027 – Full-year figures 2026 and 2026 Annual ReportApril 15, 2027 – Annual General MeetingApril 22, 2027 – Q1 quarterly statement January to March 2027July 22, 2027 – Half-year report January to June 2027October 21, 2027 – 9M quarterly statement January to September 20271 Figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange rates by applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period.2 Operational sales growth before customer compensation for tariff surcharges.3 According to customers' location.4 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items.5 Profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate.6 After non-controlling interest.7 Cash flow from operating activities minus cash flow from investing activities.8 Equity in relation to the balance sheet total.9 Quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 months, including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period.Figures are not audited nor reviewed.Visit our newsroom or follow Sartorius on LinkedIn Sven KöpselHead of Corporate Communications & IR+49 151 16852626 Additional features:



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