EQS-News: Sartorius expands bio-circular product offering for more sustainable bioprocesses

14.01.2026 / 11:34 CET/CEST

Sartorius is expanding its bio-based product portfolio to support the biopharma industry’s push toward more sustainable manufacturing. With ISCC Plus certification now extended to its sites in Göttingen, Germany, and M’Hamdia, Tunisia, the company can use certified renewable raw materials in additional product lines, reducing the share of fossil-based plastics while ensuring full compatibility with existing bioprocesses.



ISCC Plus is a global standard for renewable and recycled raw materials that ensures transparent and traceable sourcing and compliance across the value chain based on a mass-balance system. At its Göttingen headquarters, Sartorius will produce the PFAS-free filter Sartopore Evo using ISCC Plus-certified materials. In M’Hamdia, selected Flexsafe bags will be manufactured with certified second generation feedstock. The use of ISCC Plus-certified materials enables a reduction of fossil-based compounds by around 70 percent in the Flexsafe film and by an average 40-60 percent in Sartopore Evo filters.



“Our biopharma customers aim to increase production output while delivering on ambitious sustainability goals. Sartorius’ single-use technologies and process intensification solutions have long helped biopharma manufacturers make their processes more efficient - increasing output and reducing environmental impact,” said René Fáber, Head of the Bioprocess Division and Member of the Executive Board at Sartorius. “By integrating ISCC Plus-certified materials into additional key product groups, we are offering more sustainable alternatives while ensuring full compatibility with existing workflows. This reflects our commitment to reducing fossil-based materials and advancing sustainability in biomanufacturing.”



Earlier in 2025, Sartorius achieved ISCC Plus certification for its sites in Aubagne, France, and Stonehouse, United Kingdom, covering its Ambr bioreactor vessels, Vivaflow filters, and selected Flexsafe bags for the manufacture of biopharmaceutical. The company plans to expand the use of certified renewable raw materials across its global production network.

A profile of Sartorius

Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. More than 13,500 employees serve customers around the globe.



